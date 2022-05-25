Megan Fox is unbuttoned in plunging blouse and sheer skirt

Megan Fox took to her Instagram page to share some hot new pics that were taken during press for new movie Good Mourning. ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Megan Fox has been on a tear lately, posting a slew of snaps to her Instagram page in celebration of her new film Good Mourning, which Megan’s fiance Machine Gun Kelly co-directed and co-wrote with his friend, singer Mod Sun, who recently got engaged to Avril Lavigne.

Picking some sleek outfits for her various press outings, along with dazzling fans in a shiny gold mini-dress to ring in her 36th birthday on May 16, Megan has always seemed able to slay in any ensemble of her choosing, and her latest choice is no exception.

Wowing in baby blue from top to bottom, Megan switched up her often-darker vibe for an airy and feathery look that broke her week-long Instagram silence.

Megan Fox wore an open-fronted busty top with a see-through skirt

Posting a trio of pics on her social media page, Megan could first be seen with an up-close head shot, looking ravishing in a blue, silken top that remained unbuttoned save for one small clasp at the middle of her bust line that just barely held her together before cascading open again around her flat abdomen.

With fluffy blue feathers springing out from around the collar and adorning the wrist area of her long sleeves, Megan gave an open-mouthed pout while staring into the camera with her famous icy-blue eyes.

Aside from moving away from her typical blacks, Megan Fox also swapped her characteristic hair-down appearance for a clean and tight top bun with two shiny, straight strands framing her face.

Photo number two put the entire outfit on display, with Megan holding her arms down to graze her hips as she confidently showed off the toned physique she has become so known for possessing.

With her bust practically popping out of her blouse, Megan made it hard to decide which area of her body to devote the eye to as she paired the top with a totally see-through, blue mesh skirt that allowed the entirety of her shiny blue underwear to show through.

Megan finished off the whole thing with some sexy blue heels, which encircled her ankles with blue ribbons.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly recently sparked pregnancy rumors

As Megan and Machine Gun Kelly continue to captivate their fans with their eclectic outfits and non-traditional relationship, the pair have also gotten the rumor-mill running.

MGK took the stage at the BMA’s to perform his song Twin Flame; after first thanking Megan, he then called her his wife despite the pair having made no mention yet as to officially tying the knot.

Somewhere in the middle of the song, MGK announced that “This is for our unborn child,” as the sound of a heartbeat could be heard on the track.

The gossip went even more rampant after Megan proclaimed that she would be abstaining from drinking alcohol at her birthday bash later that week.

However, Megan has said in the past that she does not drink, joking that she is “boring” and doesn’t have alcoholic beverages.

Time will tell if the couple is expecting their first child together and what would be her fourth, but for now, fans can continue to revel in the pair’s never-ending wild adventures and upcoming nuptial plans.