Actress Megan Fox was an absolute vision in red for her recent appearance at a lush party ahead of this year’s Grammy awards.

The stunning brunette channeled old Hollywood glamour for the look and nailed each aspect of the ensemble.

Megan has been known to up the ante with her sultry fashion, and her bold style choices have only been amplified since beginning her relationship with now-fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple has created waves on more than one occasion as they walk various red-carpet events with one another.

Although this event was seemingly no different, as Machine Gun Kelly was by her side, Megan posed solo for two shots in her recent upload.

Her captivating look needed no help from a backdrop or additional scenery. Her mere presence in front of the camera was more than enough.

Megan Fox stuns in red strapless dress for pre-Grammy bash

Taking to her Instagram, Megan uploaded the carousel post, and the first picture was stunning enough to have all of her 20.7 million followers stop in their tracks to take in her beauty.

Posing on her own in front of a neutral off-white wall, Megan stood facing the camera with one hand placed elegantly on her tiny waist.

She let her other hand hang by her side and gave her head a slight tilt, elongating her neckline.

Megan’s raven locks were styled in loose waves and cascaded down one of her shoulders while delicate silver chains danced around her neck and chest.

For makeup, Megan kept the glam full but with soft and neutral hues, including a gorgeous and plump neutral glossed lip.

Megan’s dress included a plunging red strapless bodice. The boning of the piece perfectly accentuated Megan’s already killer curves.

The bottom half of the dress found fabric tied into a knot around her hips, and the material flowed perfectly down the length of her legs to the floor.

In the second shot from the post, Megan posed alongside her blond beau as they stood hand in hand for the picture.

Although not as stunning as his bride-to-be, Machine Gun Kelly upped the glam with his choice of suit and shirt.

Underneath his black suit jacket, MGK was adorned with a sparkling white shirt fully covered in crystals along the collar and around the cuffs at his wrists.

Next to one another, the couple simply commanded full attention.

“off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫,” Megan captioned the post.

Megan promotes her upcoming movie with 365 Days star Michele Morrone

In other Megan news, the Transformers actress is set to participate in a new film featuring the tall, dark, and handsome actor Michele Morrone.

Michele is best known for his portrayal of Massimo Torricelli in the Netflix guilty pleasure.

According to Megan’s social media promo, the new film is called Subservience.

“The film is about a struggling father (Morrone) who purchases a domestic SIM (Fox) to help care for his house and family until she gains awareness and turns deadly,” Megan wrote in the post’s caption.

Megan’s latest film is currently in pre-production.