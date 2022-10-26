Megan Fox was pictured at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Megan Fox stunned on the red carpet at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday.

The beautiful actress flashed a smile in the photo as she was pictured walking into the star-studded event.

Megan attended the event with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly following reports that they are planning a secret wedding.

The stylish strapless dress featured a side slit which showcased her toned leg and made for a busty appearance.

The 36-year-old actress turned heads with her fiery long red hair and dark red lipstick in a figure-hugging gold dress.

She completed the makeup set with rosy cheek blush, smokey eyeshadow, and bronzer for the tanned aesthetic.

Fox accessorized with a nose ring and carried a purse with a gold handle.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly planning a secret wedding despite their issues

The couple, who announced their engagement earlier this year after two years of dating, are reportedly going through some issues but are determined to tie the knot.

“Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding. They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves,” a source told Us Weekly.

The source continued, “They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today. It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs. He is making a lot of effort to be more mature. He’s not always easy to deal with. He still has this teenage side to him.”

The report claims that the rapper-turned-rockstar parties until late in the night, while Fox prefers to end the night earlier.

The source also told the outlet that the pair nearly called it quits a few months but MGK worked hard to earn her trust because he is determined to make the relationship work.

The couple is frequently photographed together, and the Jennifer’s Body actress accompanied the musician and his daughter on the European leg of his tour.

Megan Fox spends a lot of time with her three children

US Weekly notes that Fox spends a lot of time with her three children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox has three sons: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, while Kelly has a 13-year-old daughter, Casie, who he frequently shows love on social media.

The actress has made a point to keep her kids off social media to protect their privacy and rarely shares their photos on her Instagram page.

In an interview with Glamour magazine in April, Fox spoke about her struggle when she is away from her children when they attend school, and she travels for work.

She also noted that she only gets to be with them half the time due to sharing custody with Green.