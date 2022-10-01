Megan Fox in thigh-skimming denim dress shows off legs

Megan Fox looks fierce in a bold black eyeliner look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Megan Fox had her own Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake moment by wearing an incredible all-denim outfit.

The American actress has completely revamped her style in the last year, keeping it sexy and young.

Her name has been in a lot of people’s mouths not only for her obvious beauty and talent but even more ever since she started dating rockstar Machine Gun Kelly and announced their engagement almost two years later.

This time she stole the looks of the people walking by wearing a light denim minidress with a plunging neckline.

She continued this denim moment by adding a long coat with blue fur all over the hood and some high-thigh boots. Fox also carried a tiny denim bag.

The model switched her signature black hair for long platinum strands with dark roots.

Megan Fox poses next to Machine Gun Kelly in a tight denim dress

Her makeup was done perfectly, with plump nude lips and thick eyeliner.

She posted a picture of this look and one with her fiance on her Instagram, and she captioned this post, “Britney and Justin if they had been Greenwich Village art school drop outs instead of Disney channel sweethearts.”

Megan Fox launches summer clothing collection with boohoo

The 36-year-old is now part of the fashion industry as well.

The actress and model recently released a second collection with British fashion brand Boohoo. She had previously released an autumn collection with the brand back in 2021. This year, she stunned in the promotional pictures wearing a sparkly mini dress perfect to go party with it, among many more iconic pieces of clothing in front of a red mirror-like background. Fox co-designed it with her stylist Maeve Reilly.

Fox shared a few of the looks on her Instagram account, stating that this collection will “empower everybody.” She showed her excitement for this project by saying, “Partnering with boohoo has brought my personal creativity and style to life. This new collection showcases a gorgeous color palette fitting for the season. Megan Fox 2.0 is a collection that will empower everybody and I’m excited for everyone to rock it in their own way.”

This collection includes forty pieces that are bold and interchangeable. From a tight sexy sparkly dress to baggy boyfriend jeans, there really does seem to be something for everyone.

You can now get the pieces from the boohoo x Megan Fox 2.0 collection on the brand’s official website.