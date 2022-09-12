Megan Fox in plunging crystal bra is a ‘roller disco’ queen

Megan Fox looked rail-thin and glittery in a plunging bra with a matching mini-skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Megan Fox was back at it on her social media page as she shared a series of stunning snaps for her first post on Instagram in more than a month.

The seemingly-ageless 36-year-old actress, who got her big break as Mikaela Banes in the 2007 smash Transformers, hopped back online to give fans more glimpses of her latest endeavors behind-the-scenes in what has become a rare look at her life away from the movie cameras.

The black-haired beauty got in touch with her glitzy side as she and fiance Machine Gun Kelly got sparkly for a disco-themed party.

Posting to both her main Instagram page and her story section, with the main caption being, “The theme was roller disco,” Megan made sure to show off just about every angle of her body to give a full view of her skimpy outfit.

In snap number one of her post, Megan tilted herself to the side for a bit of bent lean that revealed super flat abs and a barely-concealed bust clad in a tiny, crystal-encrusted bra.

Dangling silver earrings looked to be practically in motion in the first shot as she tossed her head to look over one shoulder, her black locks super sleek, straight, and hanging down near her knees in a stunningly long cascade.

Megan Fox goes sheer in crystal-encrusted undies and bra

The star, who most recently showed her acting chameleon skills in the gritty thriller Till Death, next showed off her entire physique, doing another sideways bend-over to reveal rail-thin legs underneath sheer, pearl-esque leggings and feet which were adorned by sparkly, silver, heeled pumps.

In her third and final Instagram post pic, Megan quietly seemed to confirm that she and her rocker beau of more than two years were indeed still going strong despite tabloid chatter alluding to the opposite.

Megan was sitting almost on MGK’s lap, her legs crossing in front of her as they rested on his purple-chrome-hued, sparkly pants.

The singer paired his lower-half attire with a furry, pink jacket and a sheer white shirt to accompany his purple nails and silver jewelry.

In her story snaps, Megan offered up a couple more angles from the seemingly-eventful evening, showing herself first laying flat on a leopard-spotted couch as she stretched out her long legs and threw her head back while giving a seductive grimace and a tongue-touch to the teeth.

Later, she shared another pic that solidified her status with MGK, the pair giving followers what they have come to expect as Megan sat propped at her fiance’s open legs while MGK rested his hand on her bum and stuck out his tongue near her ear.

The enduring couple, who got engaged at the beginning of the year, sealing the deal by drinking each other’s blood after MGK gave Megan a giant emerald sparkler, have kept their fans engrossed in their relationship as they continue to keep them on their toes and wondering what bizarre antics the duo will get into next.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get in touch with their vampiric side

One of the primary rituals the eclectic couple has performed multiple times involves imbibing bodily fluids.

Following announcing their engagement and describing the blood-drinking they partook in to make it official, Megan and MGK have since found themselves falling under some scrutiny for their choice of behaviors.

In May, the pair were blasted by none other than actual members of vampire-based societies for their “unsafe” blood-drinking habits.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Belfazaar Ashantison, the co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association (NOVA), spoke out about the couple’s rituals, calling for the pair to be careful about ensuring both parties have tested their blood before consumption to rule out any diseases.

Father Sebastiaan, the founder of Endless Night Vampire Ball, also decried Megan and MGK’s vampiric tendencies, urging them to be wary when drawing the blood and encouraging them to have professionals perform the extraction to prevent unnecessary accidents or improper use of needles.

While it’s clear the twosome are still together and going strong, Megan and MGK have yet to announce an official wedding date.