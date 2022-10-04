Megan Fox in busty gold top for ‘studious Targaryen’ look

Megan Fox wore a busty gold top after stepping out during Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire.net

Megan Fox has become famous for posting quirky outfits that leave little to the imagination on social media, and she did not disappoint her fans this week.

The Jennifer’s Body star wore a light orange corset-style one-piece leotard that was very low-cut and featured a light mesh material.

In the front, pink pieces of silky material were attached to the leotard and hung down, appearing as a dress.

Megan paired the daring ensemble with nude stockings and knee-high, beige suede boots that showed off her long legs.

On top, she wore a long beige wool coat that she let fall off her shoulders in some of the Instagram shots. She also carried a small white purse and didn’t wear any jewelry, drawing more attention to her ensemble.

Her hair was in its signature middle part and down in beach waves while she continued to rock the platinum blonde look made popular by Kim Kardashian.

Megan wore bright blue acrylic nails to add a little edge to the outfit, and her makeup looked flawless with glam eyes and pink-nude lipstick.

She posted a carousel of three photos, including one that was close-up to show off her makeup and two more that showed her entire outfit in front of a wooden background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Megan captioned the shots, “a sl***y but studious Targaryen goes to Paris,” receiving over one million likes, including from Kim Kardashian.

Megan Fox rocked an all-denim look during Paris Fashion Week

Megan has been in the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week, attending with her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan posted two photos to her Instagram, showing off a busty, thigh-skimming denim dress that was corset-style at the top and zipped up in the middle.

She liked the look, wearing matching denim knee-high boots and a huge denim jacket that was floor-length and featured a fur hood.

Megan looked flawless as she walked down the street in Paris, wearing heels on cobblestones, no less.

Her platinum blonde hair was parted in the middle and looked incredibly long as it cascaded down her shoulders, and she wore smokey eyeshadow with dark pink lipstick.

Machine Gun Kelly channeled the Barbiecore trend in a pink fur vest

In a second photo, Megan Fox stood next to MGK, who looked as if he was trying to channel his own version of the Barbiecore trend in a pink fur vest with no shirt underneath.

He paired the vest with black leather gym shorts and laced-up black boots, looking as if he was ready for the beach.

Machine Gun Kelly wore a thin pair of sunglasses, and his hair was pink, looking as attention-grabbing as ever.

Megan made fun of herself and her fiance, writing in the caption, “Britney and Justin if they had been Greenwich Village art school drop outs instead of Disney channel sweethearts.”