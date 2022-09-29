Megan Fox in busty denim minidress steps out with Machine Gun Kelly as Paris Fashion Week’s hottest couple

Megan Fox is stunning in her busty denim minidress alongside Machine Gun Kelly. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Megan Fox looked stunning as she stepped out with Machine Gun Kelly in Paris during fashion week.

The 36-year-old actress made sure that she turned some heads once again, as she strutted down the street in a busty denim minidress, while leaving her hotel.

As she left the hotel, she was spotted hand in hand with her now longtime boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple stayed at the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, which had started earlier in the week.

However, both Megan and MGK wasted no time showing off their latest fits as they happily walked around the streets of Paris.

Megan was photographed wearing all blue denim in contrast to MGK, who wore all pink fur.

Megan Fox and MGK are the hottest, best-dressed couple

Pic credit: ©NGRE/Backgrid

Megan looked incredible wearing her full denim attire which included her minidress, her fur-trimmed jacket along with glitzy, denim-styled heels.

She then accessorized with a miniature denim handbag, which finalized the stunning fit.

Megan wore platinum locks in soft curls that naturally tumbled down past her waist.

Her makeup complimented the denim style, as she rocked a light smokey eye, a gentle splash of blush on her cheeks, and a soft, pink lip.

In contrast to Megan, MGK styled himself in mostly all pink. He wore a pink, sleeveless fur jacket that matched his natural flowing pink hair.

His tattooed torso was visible, as it was evident he was shirtless under the pink fur.

He completed his fun quirky look with long black shorts and some chunky lace-up boots, then accessorized with a pair of slim, white sunglasses.

Megan Fox and MGK continue to turn heads

It comes as no surprise that the young couple continues to impress all their followers, especially when it comes to their unique, exquisite fashion.

Between Megan’s beautiful, hourglass figure and MGK’s quirky fits, the couple makes a perfect balance, which keeps everyone wanting more.

With 20.6 million Instagram followers, Megan sure gets an abundant amount of love and attention, especially when she posts pictures of herself and MGK together.

In their most recent photograph together, they attended a wedding, in which they both stunned in all-black attire. The wedding post received 1.9 million likes and the comment section was showered with love.

However, no matter what the couple seems to be wearing, their presence alone is addicting. Fans are excited to see what type of styles the couple slays in next during their getaway to Paris.