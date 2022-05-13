Megan Fox goes full glam in baby pink, shows off legs with thigh-high slit

Megan Fox made an extra effort to flaunt what she’s got, rocking a baby-pink, skin-tight midi dress with a thigh-high slit for her appearance at the Good Mourning premiere with Machine Gun Kelly. ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

Megan Fox has been experimenting with some softer colors other than the signature, gothic vibes she often conveys in her attire and the actress seems to have struck a solid note among her fan base as they rallied around her to show their support for her recent fashion decision.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Transformers actress, who will turn 36 on May 16, went for an uncharacteristically pale-hued gown for her premiere attendance last night for the film Good Mourning, in which she and fiance Machine Gun Kelly star and MGK co-wrote and directed alongside pal Mod Sun.

Looking like a glittering Barbie goddess, Megan wowed the crowds in her baby-pink, sparkly gown that rocked a thigh-high slit and had her Instagram followers also going insane.

Megan Fox wowed in a sparkly, baby-pink gown with a thigh-high slit

While news outlets had already gone crazy the past half a day over Megan’s stunning outfit choice, the actress herself had not posted anything to her personal social media page until just this afternoon.

Showing off her physique in a series of snaps shared to her Instagram page, Megan absolutely glowed as she kept her ensemble simple and sweet, pairing the glittering gown with nude platform pumps that had clear straps across the ankles and toes for a look that ensured the actress kept some of her personal funky style in check.

Aside from some studded earrings and her extravagant emerald engagement ring, Megan went bare-skinned, keeping her black hair loose and down per her typical hair-do choice and her makeup subtle, donning mauve lips, flawless foundation, and long lashes.

For his part, MGK looked just as amazing next to his love as he confidently wore a silky, hot-pink suit that was covered in a vibrant rose print from neck to feet, accessorizing his attire with silver earrings and black-and-white loafers.

Megan’s fans went nuts for her pink attire

Needless to say, Megan’s return to Instagram after a two week hiatus, following an equally-stunning post she shared after wearing a petal gown for the cover of Glamour, was well-received by her followers, who then immediately crowded her comment section with words of awe and shock.

“STUNNING” wrote one person simply, as others penned, “This is the megan we want😍😍 Not the kim k lookalike,” and, “love of my life megan fox.”

In a funny twist of the Kim K comment shared by one person, another appeared to compare Megan with the Kardashian clan, writing “Kardashian?” with a questioning emoji face.

As a couple that always appears to be ever-stable, except for one recent outing in which Megan seemingly gave her beau the brush-off when he tried to snuggle up to her at an event, Megan and MGK continue to fascinate the public.

The pair is set to walk down the aisle sometime in the near future, in their own quirky fashion.

A source revealed to Yahoo! this year that “Megan and MGK are not in a huge rush to tie the knot, but have been starting to engage in the planning process. They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don’t have a firm timeline. They want an extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing [a] colored dress or even black.”