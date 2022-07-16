Megan Fox goes busty and shows six pack, delivers message

Megan Fox bares abs and bust in skintight ensemble. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox strutted her fit body in the streets of Los Angeles yesterday, and she shared a paparazzi video that featured her neon ensemble.

And while the Jennifer’s Body actress claimed she never exercised, Megan has been busy between her engagement to punk-rapper Machine Gun Kelly and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green’s new baby with Sharna Burgess.

Megan wore a busty neon green crop top with a halter top, with fabric tied around her neck.

Although Megan is one of the most coveted-after women in Hollywood, her social media posts are rare.

When Megan does post, however, she makes a statement, and last night’s share was no exception.

The color-coordinated actress often wears bright colors and commits to each theme.

Megan Fox stuns in an ab-baring green ensemble

The neon green top and pants were by Jacquemus, and she carried a small bag in a lighter shade. Megan’s long dark locks were straight and in a middle part that fell past her shoulders. Megan opted for a purple manicure and matching pedicure to complete her look in sky-high heels.

The humorous hottie wrote in the caption, “I don’t exercise. If God had wanted me to bend over he would have put diamonds on the floor.”

Although the caption was not true, it was certainly amusing.

Megan shared the shredded shots with her 20.3 million followers, and she received 1.5 million likes for the post.

Megan Fox follows a strict diet and keeps in shape with exercise

Megan joked that she never worked out, but the in-demand actress utilizes one of the most well-known celebrity trainers in the game, Harley Pasternak. Harley Pasternak is a famous proponent of the five-factor diet and workout.

Harley explained how Megan got her body back post-baby.

He told People, “We used the exact same exercises as we did pre-baby. We just focused more on the process and adjusted our program to suit her specific needs and limitations. The workouts we did are like all of my other Five Factor workouts. They are five phases: a minimum five minute cardio warm-up, a lower body sculpting exercise, an upper body toning exercise, then an abdominal sculpting exercise, and finally, a five minute cool down. We tried to have her do minimal impact. Post-baby there shouldn’t be a lot of jumping up and down.”

Megan’s fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, confirmed his fiancée’s healthy food choices and said, “She’s probably ordering sushi. She eats super healthy. Everything is gluten-free and organic on her menu.”

A body like Megan’s requires discipline, but at least the Transformers actress has a sense of humor.