Megan Fox looks curvier than ever as plastic surgery speculation continues for the fiancee of Machine Gun Kelly. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Megan Fox highlighted her curves in a series of selfies, marking a rare social media share for the actress.

The Jennifer’s Body star posed from somewhere in nature with a skin-baring share featuring five never-before-seen photos.

The pictures showed a gorgeous Megan as she lounged on a swing with lush greenery in the background.

Megan posted the carousel on her Instagram, where her 20.6 million followers could swipe through the shots and double-tap if they desired. She quickly received 1.5 million Instagram likes for the post, although that number will likely increase rapidly.

The Transformers actress was captivating in a black spaghetti-strap corset, which she paired with black pants. She struck a few poses as she read a book, surrounded by mother nature.

Megan, who has recently been the subject of breast augmentation rumors, did nothing to dispute those claims. Her top barely contained her curves as she worked her angles and pouted her lips.

Megan Fox looks gorgeous in a curvy black top

The first photo featured Megan with her hands on the swing. Megan was heavily-accessorized with silver rings and layered necklaces, including a cross.

The Boohoo ambassador sported a caked face with thick eyebrows, winged eyeliner, and glossy lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Megan’s lengthy acrylics appeared to have red flame designs on the tips, creating a french manicure with a twist. She showed her color-coordination skills as her hat matched her manicure.

Megan moved her hand slightly in the second photo, which resembled the first.

The third shot was a departure from the other photos, however.

The black-and-white photo showed Megan upside down and on her back as she licked her nail. She removed the fuzzy hat from the other photos and showed her long dark hair.

She went back into selfie mode for the remainder of the post.

The spiritual star, who made headlines when she and Machine Gun Kelly drank each other’s blood, posed with a book in the last slide. The book featured photos of the moon and was called Moon Spells.

Megan Fox talks Machine Gun Kelly blood-drinking

In an interview detailing her blood-drinking rituals, Megan revealed that she and MGK only consumed blood during specific moon phases.

She told Glamour magazine, “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets, and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood.”

Megan explained that she and MGK only consumed a few drops, showing moderation in blood drinking.