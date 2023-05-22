Megan Fox flaunts killer curves in a sheer dress for Sports Illustrated party

All eyes were on Megan Fox as the stunning actress walked the red carpet for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party.

The 37-year-old bombshell stole the show in two ensembles which showcased her incredible physique.

Megan shared some photos of her look for the event on Instagram, where millions of her adoring fans were drooling over the sexy ensemble.

As one of four cover stars for the 2023 issue, Megan brought her fashion A-game in two jaw-dropping looks for the event.

For her first look, Megan donned a form-fitting netted dress from Blumarine’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The dress was a taupe color with a plunging neckline that featured a slight see-through effect.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Megan wore her newly-dyed red hair down in a sleek wet look with a side part. Her makeup emphasized her flawless complexion with pretty pink cheeks and lip color and thick, full lashes, and perfectly defined brows.

Megan Fox turned heads in curve-hugging gowns on the red carpet for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Megan carried a gold clutch and accessorized with a blue evil-eye necklace and long, pink acrylic nails to add an edgy vibe and a pop of color to her look.

For her second look, Megan looked impossibly gorgeous in a plunging LaQuan Smith gown. Megan’s dress featured a dangerously low-cut neckline, a long-sleeved bodice, and see-through mesh across her midsection, highlighting her toned abs.

The dress’s silky black train draped the floor, and she kept her jewelry light to allow her fashionable garb and sensational curves to take center stage.

Megan captioned her carousel of photos, “✨ queen of wands ✨”

The Jennifer’s Body star has been dropping jaws for 15 years with her natural beauty and killer curves. Although her millions of adoring fans would give anything to look like Megan, she has trouble seeing herself as a sex symbol.

Megan opened up about her battle with body dysmorphia

Megan caught up with Sports Illustrated and talked about struggling with seeing herself the way others see her, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

“I have body dysmorphia,” Megan revealed. “I don’t ever see myself really the way other people see me. There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever.”

Despite being a Sports Illustrated cover girl, Megan admitted, “The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think.”

Although Megan may not see herself the way everyone else does, she does take great care of her body with diet and exercise.

Megan shares her diet and exercise routine

The Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles star revealed to E! News that she cut out bread and anything unhealthy, mostly carbs, to stay trim and fit.

“The worst thing I put in my body is coffee once a day,” Megan admitted. “I exercise really hard twice a week. … I do, like, bursts of cardio with really heavy weights. Cyclical, you know, circuit training.”

Admittedly, Megan has no cheat days. The 5-foot-4-inch tall mom of three says she’s all in — “I either do something or I don’t do it at all.”

But, if she did have a cheat day, what would Megan have? Pizza or cake, says the Transformers star.