Megan Fox ends pregnancy rumors in a tiny crop top with rock hard abs

Megan Fox is putting an end to speculation that she’s pregnant, and she didn’t even have to say a word.

The brunette beauty was spotted out with fiance Machine Gun Kelly for a Nobu lunch date, and Fox’s outfit and her perfectly taut abs said it all.

Fans of the popular couple thought MGK may have made a pregnancy announcement last month when he dedicated a song to their “unborn child,” but now it seems that may have been about a future child rather than a hint that his soon-to-be bride is currently expecting.

Megan Fox stuns in tiny crop top and jeans for lunch date with Machine Gun Kelly

On Sunday, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit up Nobu for a lunch date. The pair held hands and kept their heads down as they made their way through a crowd of customers.

Fox was dressed casually, but her outfit was very telling. She sported a tiny taupe crop top and tight Levi jeans that left her entire midriff exposed, showing off incredible abs and not even a hint of a baby bump.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, had fresh hot pink hair. He wore a plain white t-shirt tucked into pinstriped black slacks.

Fans thought MGK was announcing Megan Fox pregnancy

Megan Fox already has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, but fans thought Machine Gun Kelly was announcing another pregnancy last month at the Billboard Music Awards. Both have been silent about the pregnancy rumors since the May 15 event.

More recently, Fox and MGK have faced breakup rumors after it was claimed that the Jennifer’s Body actress was annoyed with her musician fiance’s childish behavior. The rumor mill was only fueled further when video of Fox rebuffing MGK’s attempt at PDA was caught on film.

But now it looks like all is well with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s red hot romance as they’ve been spotted out together a few times since the split rumors started. They are said to be nearly done planning their upcoming punk rock wedding after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s over-the-top Portofino, Italy nuptials.