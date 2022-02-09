Megan Fox embodies Dracula’s maid in a busty black corset with matching mini skirt and stockings

Megan Fox took another swing by social media today to share her latest sexy ensemble as she rocked a black corset and mini skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Megan Fox took over social media to add some much-needed sizzle to the internet today, posting two new pics in some seriously sexy attire.

Megan Fox dressed like Dracula’s maid for a sexy new Instagram post

The Jennifer’s Body star, who recently got engaged to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, brought the heat to Instagram with her most recent post as she posed while wearing a very busty, black corset-style top, matching black mini skirt, and sheer stockings.

Megan captioned the vamped-up snaps with “It’s giving Dracula’s maid” and fans had no trouble rushing to share their comments.

While many simply added flames, black and red hearts, and thirst emojis to her page, others took some time to type in their thoughts about the ensemble, saying things like, “bite me good,” “Omg I love uuuu,” “The goddess,” and “its giving wife material.”

In the first of two pics, the sultry and daring actress showed off pointed, bright yellow nails along with her stunning engagement ring while grasping underneath her chest to create a very cleavage-dominant look above the corset cups.

She then seductively opened her mouth slightly to reveal brilliant white teeth as she provocatively curled her tongue out to lick her top lip while her luscious, black locks hung loosely around her shoulders and over her front.

Photo number two gave a fuller view of Megan’s outfit, which the actress showed off while employing the use of a black staircase railing to lean on slightly as she subtly pushed one hip to the side.



Megan slayed the internet one week ago when she posed in Euphoria High teacher ensemble

Megan knows how to capture fans’ attention, rarely posting anything that isn’t completely eye-catching and sensual, even when she’s on a vacation with her fiance.

The actress burned up the web last week when she shared pics of herself wearing a tight, blue-grey outfit while imaging herself to be the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High.

The photos had fans going wild as many commented that they would absolutely attend class if she was their teacher.

“that would be my dream,” wrote one person, while another said, “I’d have perfect attendance.”



Aside from knowing how to slay social media, Megan has been busy not just with posts and planning a wedding but also hammering out several new films over the last couple of years.

Her vampire-based film Night Teeth with Debby Ryan was released this past October with her latest projects The Expendables 4 and Johnny & Clyde currently in post-production.