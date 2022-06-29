Megan Fox channels Barbie in metallic, pink crop top with matching pencil skirt

Megan Fox supported fiance MGK clad in a hot pink, metallic crop top, and pencil skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Megan Fox supported her fiance Machine Gun Kelly in another stunning, pink ensemble on Tuesday, strutting her stuff all over NYC.

The Jennifer’s Body actress wore a metallic, hot-pink pencil skirt with ruching all down the center and a matching crop top with a halter-neck. She paired the outfit with pink strappy heels, and her hair was platinum blonde with a little bit of pink, cascading down her shoulders in her signature middle part.

Megan Fox glowed in a pink, metallic crop top with fiance Machine Gun Kelly

Megan’s makeup was super glam, with a dark, smokey eye, and noticeable pink lips. If Margot Robbie drops out of the new Barbie movie, Megan could easily take her place.

Machine Gun Kelly matched his fiancee in light pink, faux-leather pants with a black belt, a see-through mesh pink shirt, and a daring patterned trench coat with a variety of colors and patterns, including squares with zebra print, hot pink, and neon green.

His hair was dyed pink to promote his new documentary, Life in Pink. Clearly, a couple who wears pink together stays together.

MGK smashed a champagne glass on his head during the after-party with Megan

The rapper sold out Madison Square Garden and was clearly in the mood for celebrating at an after-party in NYC, though he celebrated in a little bit of a different way than most people.

MGK was clearly getting into the spirit, smashing a champagne glass on his face as he sang one of his songs, with footage showing blood gushing from his forehead.

In a video of the incident, MGK quickly smashed the glass into his face and then continued on singing as members of the audience tried to hand him a tissue.

He yelled to the crowd, “Bro, I don’t give a s**t!”

Megan supported MGK for his Life in Pink documentary

Megan supported her fiance just the night before at the premiere of his documentary Life in Pink, where she was seen wearing another Barbie-inspired pink ensemble.

Megan stunned in a spandex, pink dress, with a string top that emphasized her obvious cleavage. She paired it with pink strappy heels, and her blonde hair matched her outfit with light pink highlights.

MGK revealed during the documentary that he once attempted suicide while on the phone with Megan.

He recalled, “I called Megan, I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth.”