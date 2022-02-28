Megan Fox calls herself ‘BDSM Spice’ as she rocks tiny pigtails and shows off cleavage in black fishnet top

Megan Fox called herself “BDSM Spice” while wearing a black fishnet top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Will this offer inspire a Spice Girls reunion? Megan Fox lit Instagram up today when she posted her most recent look and called herself “BDSM spice.”

Her hair is styled into two pigtails as she shows off her black fishnet top and ample cleavage.

She captioned the post, “Offering myself to the spice girls if they are in need of a new member. BDSM spice.”

Maybe BDSM Spice is just what Scary, Sporty, Baby, Ginger, and Posh need to revamp the pop band. Adding Megan Fox would certainly give the band a new look.

Megan Fox shows off cleavage and offers herself to the Spice Girls in fishnet top

Although there isn’t much hope for a Spice Girls reunion, Megan’s Instagram post still took the internet by storm. Her new selfies are receiving much better praise than Machine Gun Kelly’s new hairstyle.

Some fans are more focused on Megan wanting to be a Spice Girl than her post, but that hasn’t stopped fans from commenting and liking the photos.

For some, this isn’t the first time seeing Megan Fox in this black fishnet top. Megan was seen wearing the same top over the weekend while attending an Avril Lavigne concert with Machine Gun Kelly, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker.

Her Instagram post gained over one million likes within an hour, and the number hasn’t stopped increasing.

Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Instagram user @cicilikethepizza may be correct in telling Megan “that’s not a thing” considering the Spice Girls don’t appear to be getting back together or seeking new members, but other fans enjoyed the look regardless.

Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

One fan wrote, “i love your hair like this” while another called Megan “DROP DEAD GORGEOUS.”

Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox was recently introduced as Machine Gun Kelly’s wife, which sparked rumors that the pair had gotten married in secret. However, it appears that a mistake was made as the two are currently planning their wedding.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reportedly having a hard time planning ‘gothic wedding’

Machine Gun Kelly appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night where he briefly discussed some difficulties in planning their wedding.

MGK started by saying he’s looking for something like “a red river with gothic…” but then stopped himself to say that “the location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].”

Machine Gun Kelly Is an Honorary Corden Now

Watch this video on YouTube

James Corden responded by telling MGK that he loved the idea of the red river and the gothic setting before changing the subject to MGK’s newest album.

Fortunately, fans have not missed their wedding and the date has not been announced at this time.