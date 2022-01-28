Megan Fox bares cleavage in cut-out top paired with pointy heels and waist-hugging slacks

Megan Fox shared yet another super sexy shot to her Instagram page, baring her cleavage in a revealing top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Megan Fox shared another sexy snap to her Instagram page today and the internet was on fire.

Megan Fox showed off bright orange nails and eye shadow to play off her blue-toned look

The Transformers actress and bride-to-be of singer Machine Gun Kelly, 35, released some sultry snaps to her social media site, wearing a tight-fitted, ash-blue, sleeveless top with a massive cut-out that revealed her cleavage.

Megan paired the sexy top with matching, waist-hugging slacks that formed a flattering criss-cross pattern across her toned midsection.

Some extremely pointy, baby blue heels adorned her feet and a matching blue handbag hung casually from one hand.

Megan’s signature dark locks were loose and down and some neon-orange eye shadow added some pop to the otherwise-similar tones of her outfit.

She casually captioned the shots with, “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High” while giving a doe-eyed gaze into the camera for the first close up photo, which displayed her stunning engagement ring as she held up one hand towards her mouth.

With orange nails that matched her eye shadow, Megan was a vision, as usual.

The pictures garnered a lot of attention from fans, with many commenting thirstily on the idea of Megan being their teacher.

“that would be my dream,” wrote one impressed fan, followed by two others saying, “Hottest teacher purr” and “I’d have perfect attendance.”

Pic credit: @Instagram/meganfox

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly talked to Vogue about fashion and their relationship

Megan and her fiance sat down recently for a chat with Vogue to discuss MGK’s newest role as a Dolce & Gabbana model, along with the couples’ choices in fashion.

When asked by interviewer Luke Leitch if fans would be seeing a lot more Dolce clothing in upcoming music videos, MGK replied that he would be using more from the line.

“Yes. The cool part of this thing with Dolce & Gabbana is that we were always kind of fore-playing with each other. I was like, ‘Oh, it’d be so cool to have some outfits for the tour or this show or for this red carpet.’ And they have the quickest turnaround I’ve ever seen, and for such beautiful pieces too,” he explained.

Megan added to the conversation, saying that she never felt like she was able to truly express herself with her clothing because of the scrutiny she would receive for dressing “weird.”

“Prior to being famous everyone who knew me always knew that I would always wear one really insane piece, and everybody would be like, ‘You dress weird.’ And it wasn’t until I was molded and had to dress one way that I gave up on that,” she said.

Megan also said that being with MGK has allowed her to feel more free in her choices of clothing since musicians “have so much freedom to express themselves.”

There has been no official word yet on when a wedding will occur but fans are sure to be chomping at the bit in anticipation of any kind of news regarding the big event.