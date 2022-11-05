Megan Fox pictured on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Megan Fox stepped out with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly for a lunch date at Nobu Malibu.

The 36-year-old actress put on a plunging crop top and paired it with a black sweater.

She also wore matching black pants and boots to complete the outfit.

The couple both wore faux fur bucket hats, with Megan opting for a bright purple while her rockstar boyfriend went with black.

Fox accessorized with a black choker which had a silver pendant attached and a nose ring.

The My Ex’s Best Friend singer stood out more with a colorful outfit. He donned a black and orange oversized sweatshirt and a pair of bright rainbow pants.

He added a pair of black-rimmed, orange-tinted sunshades and black nail polish for the punk rocker look.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Machine Gun Kelly says he has Peter Pan syndrome

Kelly starred in the upcoming movie Taurus alongside Megan Fox and opened up about how he related to his on-screen character.

In the film, he portrays a troubled, self-destructive rock star who is looking for inspiration to create his next song but ends up going deeper into a void.

Kelly joined The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast to discuss the upcoming film.

The rapper-turned-rockstar said he has Peter Pan syndrome, like his character in the movie.

“But then you see he wants so bad to be good, and you see that she sees it in him, and she doesn’t leave him, and she sticks it out, and she understands that he was just a broken boy who has Peter Pan syndrome — which is me,” he said.

He continued, “You don’t want to grow up. You know what I mean? You’re a lost boy, but you have Wendy, and Wendy doesn’t want to be with the lost boy, but she’s like, ‘Come back home and be a grownup with me.’ And you watch Peter Pan have the choice.”

The musician was then asked who Wendy was to him, to which he responded it was his fiancée Megan.

Kelly also opened up about trying to be a good father and partner while pursuing his career.

Brian Austin Green opens up about co-parenting with Megan Fox

In an interview with E! News, Brian revealed that co-parenting with his ex-wife is going well.

In 2020, the former couple separated after nearly a decade of marriage and about 16 years together, on and off. Their divorce was finalized last year in October.

He said that they don’t argue over how to split time with their three sons; Noah Shannon Green, 10, Bodhi Ransom Green, 8, and Journey River Green, 6.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum added that they alternate holidays such as Christmas and Christmas Eve but are open to changing dates due to their busy schedules.