Megan Fox stuns with boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Hollywood’s favorite rockstar couple, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, was spotted in Miami during Art Basel week. The couple was spotted arriving at the club E11even, with Machine Gun Kelly getting ready to perform for the arriving crowd later that night.

This performance was during Art Basel, and the stylish couple made sure to look the part.

The Jennifer’s Body actress stunned in an all-pink outfit. She wore a tiny crop top that cut off right over her bust. The high-cut top showcased her toned figure and tiny waist.

She paired the top with cargo pants that adorned a myriad of pockets. To truly embrace Barbiecore, she wore bright pink stiletto heels that made the outfit.

To accessorize the look, she wore a bright pink fluffy hat, stacked necklaces, and a mini handbag.

Machine Gun Kelly decided to show fans why opposites attract and wore an all-black outfit. The My Ex’s Best Friend singer had a long sleeve mesh top that showed off his array of tattoos. The top featured rhinestones throughout the shirt, including the neckline.

He paired the top with black rhinestone jeans that fit the singer perfectly. For added height, he wore platformed boots that completed the look.

He accessorized the outfit with pearl glasses, spiked bracelets, and stacked necklaces.

Pic credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Megan Fox makes sure to take care of her skin

When talking to Glamour Magazine, Megan revealed that she once really struggled with her skin.

The actress has dealt with acne and the marks that come with that, and it has caused her to be very serious with her routine.

She told the publication, “I don’t ever drink, I don’t ever smoke, I’m like a monk, I don’t ever sleep in my makeup, and because I’m prone to acne scarring, I would NEVER pop my own pimples, I’m so strict.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channel Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

While in Greenwich Village, the Hollywood couple decided to showcase their latest outfits. They channeled the iconic Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake denim ensemble with their own twist.

Megan wore a tiny denim minidress that featured a black zipper dividing the ensemble. Over her, she wore a floor-length denim coat that had a fur trim along the collar. To complete the ensemble, she wore matching high heel boots.

Her other half, Machine Gun Kelly, wore a pink fur vest with no shirt underneath. He paired it with shiny black shorts and matching black boots.