Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly nearly finished planning ‘punk rock wedding’ 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

The rumor mill has been working overtime with news about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s upcoming nuptials.

The two recently attended Kourtney Kardashian’s Portofino wedding to Travis Barker and put on a loving display. Rumblings of trouble in paradise emerged, and sources thought MGK was too immature for Megan.

Now it seems that those rumors were unfounded, as yet another source claimed the couple is wedding planning. The latest reports say that Megan and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, are almost done planning their event. And knowing how deeply spiritual the two are, the ceremony will be anything but typical.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are almost done with wedding planning

Megan and MGK know what they want when it comes to a dream wedding. The lovers, who got engaged in January, wanted their wedding to reflect their relationship.

So claimed a source close to Entertainment Tonight, who shared that the planning stage was nearly complete. The source divulged, “They’re planning things together as one and looking forward to starting a new chapter together and looking forward to what the future brings and spending their lives together.”

As for the theme, they have that figured out. The source continued, “They want a dark, sexy, very punk rock and glam celebration.”

Much like Kourtney and Travis’ gothic wedding, MGK and Megan want something that reflects their personalities and relationship. The source finished, “Their relationship is very intense, dark, romantic and sexy and that’s how they want their wedding celebration to be.”

Megan Fox talks about blood drinking, manifesting, and more

Megan graced the April 2022 cover of Glamour magazine in a gorgeous, feminine, and futuristic shoot that featured pink and purple colors. Megan wowed in an Elizabeth Shevelev dress, and she also provided an interview for the magazine. In the interview, she spilled tea on things people wanted to know about her and her fiance.

She explained the infamous blood-drinking comments. She said, “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets, and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood.”

She elaborated, “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Megan also talked about manifestation, “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

No word yet on if their wedding will have blood-drinking or moon rituals.