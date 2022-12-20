Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pulled out all the stops for date night. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/@machinegunkelly/Instagram

Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly made sure all eyes were on them as they stepped out for their latest date night.

The pair, who got engaged back in January, looked nothing short of sensational in their ensembles that showed off plenty of their skin.

It’s safe to say Megan and MGK are not afraid to push the boundaries regarding their fashion choices.

Proving they are the power couple of the moment, Megan and MGK exuded style and opulence for a date night out in LA.

The loved-up pair were snapped at Catch Steak LA – and as usual, they served a wow-worthy look.

Megan was giving pastel realness as she slipped into a bustier-style top that was adorned with green stripes and pink floral designs.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wow for date night

The tight top perfectly hugged Megan’s chest as she went about her date night with beau MGK.

The 36-year-old had legs for days thanks to her tiny miniskirt embellished with silver sparkles.

Braving the winter chill, Megan rocked a fluffy pink cardigan for the night, which was definitely giving ‘00s vibes.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a major fashion moment for date night. Pic credit: ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID

The Transformers star also opted for huge pink open-toe platform heels and a matching fuzzy handbag.

Megan styled her iconic dark locks into a slicked-back high ponytail, with her sleek and shiny hair swept over her shoulder.

As for Megan’s beau MGK, he looked equally sensational for their night out.

The rapper showed off plenty of his inked skin and abs in a fuzzy white crop top.

He teamed the top with a thick, furry white coat and matching textured pants.

MGK finished off the look by slipping into a pair of black and white spotted boots that featured pink platform soles.

Machine Gun Kelly launches nail polish line

Aside from his award-winning music, relationship with Megan Fox, and stellar style, MGK is also known for his amazing nail art.

Tatted head-to-toe, the blonde often turns heads thanks to the incredible manicures he rocks on the regular.

Nail art means so much to the rocker that last year, he launched his own unisex nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR.

The line includes 10 shades with names like Slippery When Wet, Depressionist, Bad Tendencies, and Nothing (Matte)rs.

MGK has even enlisted the help of beau Megan to collaborate on a collection for the brand.

Megan launched the collection early this month and set fire to the internet with several sizzling snaps of her and her fiance.

The collection includes a range of sexy hues – all inspired by Megan’s “favorite crystal and gemstones,” as Allure reports.