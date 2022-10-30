Megan Fox looks beautiful with brown hair, perfect brows, and long natural lashes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The iconic couple has done it again. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out in full costumes to attend a Halloween Party.

Dressing up during this time of the year will always be fun for all ages. Celebrities are also taking advantage of this season to get creative and put on the most iconic and sometimes absurd costumes you have ever seen.

Fox and Kelly are no exception. The couple has already caused a lot of talk, and their costumes stirred up more buzz.

They attended Vas Morgan’s Halloween party in West Hollywood, looking like the hottest couple ever.

The actress wore a black latex crisis cross bra and matching underwear. Underneath, she put on a pair of black fishnet-high wasted tights to add even more sultriness to the look.

On top of that, Megan wore a black velvet robe, high black boots, and a black choker with an attached chain leash that MGK was holding.

Megan Fox and MGK look incredible in dark outfits for Halloween

Fox’s hair appeared silver, and she wore it straight down.

On the other hand, Kelly wore a black and red priest’s robe with crosses and red silk sleeves. His blond hair was slightly curled and down, and he accessorized with a black choker, a silver cross hanging, and another one painted across his face.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dress up for Vas Morgan’s Halloween party. Pic credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Megan Fox and MGK pose in Dolce & Gabbana for GQ

The 36-year-old actress and her fiance, 32-year-old rapper MGK, are very much in love.

The two posed in Dolce & Gabbana and many other brands for an issue with GQ magazine. The couple talked about how they met and the “dark fairytale” they shared.

Fox and Kelly met back in 2020 on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass, but they actually met a few years before that, except neither of them remember seeing each other. Speaking on this, Fox said, “I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away. […] Thank God, [because] what torture had I known you were there and I couldn’t get to you. It was better that I didn’t know.”

Now it’s almost 2023, and the couple is happily engaged, attending Halloween parties in dark-themed costumes and ready to continue their love story.