Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrate his Grammy nomination by pouring champagne for fans

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were living the high life to celebrate the rapper landing his first-ever Grammy nomination.

The 32-year-old achieved a career milestone in being nominated for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout.

While out in Los Angeles, the Hollywood couple posed up a storm as they were snapped walking arm-in-arm.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, beamed for the camera as he held onto a bottle of champagne, with his other hand tightly grasped on Megan’s hand.

The dad of one rocked a pinstripe suit and set, which was adorned with zips alongside his long legs.

Megan, like she usually does, looked nothing short of sensational as she cut a stylish figure in an oversized sweater.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get the celebrations started

The Hollywood actress teamed the casual look with black shorts and knee-length black boots.

She tied her look together with a large fluffy hat that was perfectly positioned on her iconic black tresses.

MGK had every reason to celebrate and sip on the champagne, following his Grammy nod.

Despite releasing his first studio album back in 2012, the rapper has only just scored his first Grammy nomination.

His sixth studio album Mainstream Sell Out is up for Best Rock Album, against The Black Keys, Ozzy Osbourne, Spoon, Elvis Costello, and IDLES.

The pop-punk album, executive produced by Travis Barker, debuted atop the US Billboard 200 chart, making it MGK’s second US number-one album.

The record includes features from Gunna, Young Thug, blackbear, and iann dior.

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates Grammy nomination on Instagram

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award nominations were announced, and MGK was overjoyed to find out he had been nominated.

He took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement with a series of images from the event at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles.

He captioned the pics, “Call me what you want as long as it starts with ‘grammy nominated’ I LOVE YOU.”

In one clip, he was seen jumping up and down when his name was announced as a nominee.

He has also kept the envelope that listed the names of the nominated artists in his category.

“This is the envelope where they read my name on it,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m a hoarder, so this is going to stay in my house forever.”

MGK is also slated to perform at the ceremony, which is going to be held on February 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.