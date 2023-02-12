Megan Fox attended Drake’s Super Bowl Party in Arizona with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

The 36-year-old actress showed her sensational figure in a plunging black dress with a low neckline.

The stylish dress featured cut-outs around her midriff and waistline for a daring look.

Megan was fully glammed up with red lipstick and cheek blush and had her brunette hair uniquely styled.

She accessorized the look with dangling earrings and a mixture of long and short gold necklaces. She also had a pink wrist brace on one hand.

Machine Gun Kelly went with his signature eccentric style by wearing a green teddy bear crop top with his Dolce & Gabbana briefs visible.

He paired the top with black leather pants and accessorized the look with a fuzzy black bucket hat, pink sunglasses that featured a piece of dangling jewelry, nose rings, and a choker necklace.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Keppy pictured leaving Drake’s star-studded Super Bowl party at Hanger 1. Pic credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

The pair reportedly started dating in May 2020 after meeting on a film set. However, it has been over a year since they announced their engagement on January 12, 2022.

Last week, Megan said she suffered a concussion and broke her wrist before attending a Grammys party.

“off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a red dress.

Megan Fox promotes her upcoming movie with Michele Morrone

Megan promoted her forthcoming sci-fi thriller, Subservience, to her Instagram followers.

“The film is about a struggling father (Morrone) who purchases a domestic SIM (Fox) to help care for his house and family until she gains awareness and turns deadly,” Deadline reported.

Megan quoted Deadline but added to her caption that the film is “a documentary.” However, it’s likely the actress was being facetious, as the chances this is an actual documentary are slim.

The outlet reported that the movie would start filming on January 7, 2023, but it’s unclear if the schedule has changed since the report.

Megan starred in three movies last year, including the comedy Good Mourning alongside her fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly wrote and directed the film, which was panned by critics and got several Razzie nominations.

Machine Gun Kelly said he got electrocuted during a performance

MGK revealed that he was electrocuted during his performance at Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The musician shared an image of his hair standing up on his Instagram Story and wrote, “YOOO 🤯 I GOT ELECTRICUTED (sic) AND MY HAIR STOOD UP ⚡️🤣⚡️,” per TMZ.

The outlet shared a video of his hair going up as he performed, and he did not seem fazed by the electrocution.

Machine Gun Kelly performed to a sold-out crowd for two hours and reportedly did not need medical attention.