Megan Fox all smiles in skimpy pink bikini next to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox posed for a selfie with Machine Gun Kelly in a skimpy pink bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were recently on a hike, enjoying the sun’s warmth.

The quirky pair posed in front of a gorgeous waterfall, looking as if they were trekking through the Amazon, though, likely, they weren’t that far from home.

Megan was seen smiling at the camera with perfect teeth on display as a straw hat overshadowed her face. She was wearing makeup, with her eyelashes appearing as if they had mascara, though it wasn’t the full-contoured face she’s usually known for.

The Jennifer’s Body star stuck to her Barbiecore style as of late, wearing a hot pink string bikini with black denim shorts visible in the corner of the photo.

MGK wore a baseball hat that covered his blonde locks, which appeared to be growing out quite long, and his smile was big as well. He wore an unbuttoned dark blue shirt with light blue lighting strikes all over it, pairing it with a silver necklace.

His well-known tattoos were on display, as well as his many piercings.

Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox may have had another breast augmentation according to speculation

Fans have been speculating whether or not Megan has had a breast implant revision after she posted Instagram pics of her outfit for Beyonce’s star-studded birthday bash.

Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Megan wore an extremely tiny embellished bikini top with matching silver hot pants, pairing it with white knee-socks and silver platform heels.

Her chest was highly noticeable in the outfit, leading to speculation that she had bigger breast implants.

Dana Omari, RDN, who runs the Instagram account @igfamousbydana, gave her opinion, claiming she had received over 100 messages asking her to look at the pics.

She posted pictures of Megan from various years, writing in the caption, “Then around June of this year I noticed they were much larger (pink dress, June 2022, not pictured here) but the Beyoncé party pics (sparkly bra top) REALLY showed off the change. This is definitely a revision.”

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been facing breakup rumors

Megan and MGK are clearly trying to put breakup rumors to rest after speculation was rife due to a lack of Instagram pictures together.

According to TMZ sources, the pair are simply incredibly busy. Megan was spending time with her kids while MGK was performing in shows, and sources claimed they cannot spend 24/7 together but are definitely solid as a couple.