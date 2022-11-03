Meagan Good wows in a ‘Halloween edition’ dress. Pic credit: @meagangood/Instagram

Meagan Good looked gorgeous in her latest ruffled ensemble.

Meagan remains one of the most recognizable beauties in Hollywood, and she continues to serve incredible looks.

Recently, the actress was covered in lace, ruffles, and bows as she struck poses for some nighttime snaps.

Meagan has been booked and busy with various ventures, including directing music videos, starring in shows, and attending CultureCon.

Despite her packed schedule, Meagan still had time to celebrate Halloween.

Before wowing in her corseted dress, she showed off her curves in a metal Whitney Houston costume.

Meagan Good shines in romantic white dress

Meagan took to Instagram to share her fashionable photos with her 7.4 million followers.

In the opening shot, Meagan posed with a night sky behind her as the lit-up city could be seen from afar.

Meagan wore a fitted white dress with a busty neckline and sleeves hanging off her shoulder.

The dress included a corseted waist, a pink flower, and a ruffled train with ribbon interlaced throughout the ensemble.

Meagan accessorized the look with white lace fingerless gloves and sheer black socks with pink trim.

Meagan looked down in the photo revealing her flawless makeup that included shimmering eyeshadow, bronzer, blush, and a glossy lip.

In the second slide, Meagan was captured mid-walk giving a glimpse of her holey socks and black boots.

Meagan also wore a black choker, visible in the third slide, as she showed off her pearly white smile with her hands on her chest.

She wore her short hair wavy with a middle part.

Meagan showed off her curves in a side profile shot for the fourth slide, with her skin glowing as she looked back at the camera.

The gorgeous actress posed from different angles in the final three slides, showing the movement of the voluminous dress.

Meagan credited everyone involved in bringing the stunning look together in her caption.

Celebrity stylist Philippe Uter styled the look that Cybele Bertin designed.

Cybele’s Instagram page also shared photos of Meagan in the dress and revealed she was wearing a Halloween edition ensemble.

Jasmine Ashley styled Meagan’s hair, and makeup artist Jorge Monroy did her makeup. Photographer Luis Vela snapped the photos.

Meagan Good directs Shoniqua Shandai’s music video

Meagan isn’t just talented on screen but behind the scenes as well.

She recently directed the music video for artist Shoniqua Shandai.

Shoniqua shared a clip promoting the music video and Meagan’s directorial contribution.

Shoniqua raved about Meagan, calling her an “icon.”

The artist’s caption read, “A dream I’ve been dreaming for most of my life came true for me recently in the most magnificent of ways. I dropped my first MUSIC VIDEO directed by an ICON, my sis @meagangood 🫶🏿 Here’s a further glimpse into the video and the amazingly talented people who helped make this dream a reality.”