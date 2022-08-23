Meagan Good stuns in flesh-toned bikini with an incredible view

Meagan Goode lives her best life on gorgeous summer day. Pic credit: @meagangood/Instagram

Meagan Good has been a long-standing beauty in Hollywood, and she continues to wow fans.

Summer often brings out celebrities’ best skin-baring swimwear, and Meagan knew just how to turn up the heat in her recent bikini share.

The actress, who went public with her divorce from DeVon Franklin in 2022, shared a compilation video with a series of photos.

The video was set to a telling audio clip.

While Meagan didn’t tag her location or add a caption to her post, she did appear to be having a blast in the ocean waters.

Meagan accentuated her figure in the bikini with several different poses, and she appeared to resonate with the audio that detailed losing and apologizing to oneself.

Meagan Goode goes neutral in flattering bikini

Meagan Goode’s bikini went perfectly with the neutral trend that’s been widespread in fashion.

In the opening photo, Meagan jutted a leg out with her feet immersed in the ocean water and her toned abs and muscles visible.

Meagan wore a thick-strapped, flesh-toned bikini top with matching bottoms and accessorized with sunglasses. Meagan’s short hair had soft beach waves with her tresses hanging over one side of her face.

In the second photo, Meagan posed from further away with her backside facing the camera. She placed her hands up toward the stunning blue sky while remaining in the water.

Other photos included Meagan striking confident poses and being caught in motion with the sun shining down on her fit physique.

The final photo included Meagan again facing away from the camera with her hands on her backside as she appeared to be looking upwards.

Audio over the video stated, “Baby, let me tell you this cuz y’all might not understand – I lost myself awhile back. So when you see my popping my s**t and living my best life, it’s not a f*****g stunt on nobody; it’s me apologizing to myself.”

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin split amicably

Meagan and DeVon were married for nine years before deciding to go their separate ways.

Both have been vocal and vulnerable about how the divorce was hard on them while also emphasizing that they still have a love for one another.

Meagan has since embraced single life and taken on several acting projects.

Meanwhile, DeVon has joined the Married at First Sight franchise as an expert.

DeVon previously opened up about his shame and doubts surrounding being an advisor to married couples on the Lifetime hit after his marriage ended in divorce. He ultimately decided to move forward with the show and use his experience to help others.