Meagan Good shows off toned body in nude spandex after announcing divorce from DeVon Franklin

Divorce is never easy, but some people believe that when a relationship ends between a man and a woman, the woman goes through a period of growth and self-love, in physical and mental aspects.

While there are not facts to back that statement up, fans are not blind to Meagan Good’s Instagram posts since her and DeVon Franklin’s divorce was announced.

Her most recent Instagram post is made up of three photos of herself posing in nude spandex and showing off her toned physique- particularly her legs and upper abs.

Her Instagram post leads fans to believe that while things may not have always been easy, Good is perfectly capable of doing things on her own, and looking good while doing it.

Meagan Good’s toned body and nude spandex

Meagan Good is 40 years old, but many people might argue that point if they only saw her photos.

Good is the essence of youth as she poses in her recent photoset in a long gray sweater and a baseball cap, wearing full work-out attire underneath.

The caption of her post reads “Be proud of how you’ve been handling these last few months. The silent battles you’ve fought, the moments you had to humble yourself, the times you’ve wiped your own tears. Celebrate your strength.” The quote is credited to an unknown author.

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced their divorce on December 21, 2021. The announcement came after 9 years of marriage.

The second part of their divorce announcement states that “there’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife.”

The announcement came with a no-hard-feelings approach, but at some point after the divorce announcement, Meagan Good changed her name on Instagram from “Meag G, Mrs. Franklin~If Ya Nasty” to “Meag G, Ms. Good ~If Ya Nasty.” The change takes away her married name and reverts back to her maiden name.

Like many other women who go through a divorce, such as Emily Simpson’s recent divorce, Meagan Good acknowledges that it’s not easy, but appears to be using this time to really focus on herself and her own love for herself. Many fans agree that this is never a bad thing.

However, while Meagan Good is navigating her divorce the best way she can, DeVon Franklin has admitted that he’s having a harder time dealing with the process.

DeVon Franklin admits he is in pain after split from Meagan Good

According to People, DeVon Franklin rang in New Years Day emotionally, in “pain and peace.”

While there are some celebrities who take divorce harder than others, like Kanye West seemingly being unable to healthily navigate his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Franklin seems to be in a period of mourning.

Franklin posted a since-deleted selfie on Instagram where he had been crying and captioned the photo, “I took this picture a few months ago, I’m not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel.”

He continued, “I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year. … So often I’ve come into a new year with all the things I hope to do better and I would carry around this feeling of ‘I didn’t do enough last year’ or ‘I’m not enough so I must do…more. I’m breaking my addiction to the ‘new’ and working on being fully committed to what’s ‘true.'”

He closed out the post on a somewhat positive note, writing “I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022 and that’s the truest place for me to be. … Thank you for your prayers, I feel each of them and I’m praying you…here’s to the true (whether old or new) Happy True Year!”

Divorce is never easy, but fans are hopeful that DeVon Franklin will be able to find peace within his divorce. As for Meagan Good, it looks like she is well on her way to her own sense of peace.