Meagan Good is ‘strong’ in skintight spandex for year of reflection

Nearly a year after actress Meagan Good announced her split from now ex-husband DeVon Franklin, the Harlem star took to Instagram over the weekend to get vulnerable with her supporters and discuss her recent healing journey.

Dressed in a matching top and legging set, complete with skin-hugging forest green spandex, the 40-year-old shared new photos and opened up to fans about her strength and overall growth during the past year.

“This time last year, as I got excited for my 40th birthday I had no idea just a few weeks later I’d find out my life was about to change dramatically,” Good shared on Instagram. “A few days ago I looked at pictures from the month of August thinking to myself in hindsight… Wow.”

The Los Angeles born model-actress continued, “Now almost a year later… I feel strong… mostly… but still lost at times ..still healing, still having moments of sadness + trying to figure out God’s plan knowing all that He did… but also still trusting Him- completely.”

Offering sage advice for anyone else going through a difficult transition period, Good added, “I want to encourage anyone who’s been through or is going through a season they never could’ve anticipated to remember: There is life + life more abundantly as we walk it out … there’s so much sunshine + new growth after the rain.”

“We/You. Are. Worthy. Here’s to the road ahead.”

Meagan Good’s Divorce Announcement

In December 2021, Good and Franklin announced via social media that their nine years of marriage would be coming to an end.

Sharing a photo of the two sitting on a golf course, Good revealed on her Instagram, “After much prayer and consideration we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” amicably adding, “There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

As Monster & Critics previously reported, the Think Like A Man actress officially changed her Instagram name from “Meag G, Mrs. Franklin~If Ya Nasty” to “Meag G, Ms. Good ~If Ya Nasty” following the news, referencing the famous line from Janet Jackson’s 1986 hit Nasty.

Though Good appeared to be taking the divorce in stride, she exclusively told xoNecole in January 2022 that the process was “the most painful thing I’ve experienced in my life,” adding, “I am still optimistic. I still am hopeful for the future. I still—maybe this isn’t a chapter, but I just feel that it’s my next act in life and I trust God.”

Devon Franklin Joins MAFS Experts

Despite going through a high-profile divorce, Franklin, a preacher, and producer, was recently announced as a new expert on the latest season of the reality series Married at First Sight.

The 15th season of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime in July.

Addressing online chatter that questioned why a recent divorcee would be an expert on a reality series centered around marriage, Franklin shared his apprehension to join the show on his Instagram, admitting, “They came to me and said that didn’t matter to them because they still felt like I could help their couples.”

“I was going to tell them ‘no’ because I felt shame and that voice in my head said, ‘You’re a failure, how can you help anybody save their marriage when yours didn’t work out?’” he continued.

“And then I had to ask myself: Is this how I’m going to live the rest of my life?…So I went back to the @mafslifetime team and told them YES, I’ll still come. I REFUSE TO LIVE IN FEAR OR SHAME!”