Meadow Walker wearing a short bob haircut. Pic credit: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker is all grown up, years after her father’s untimely passing in 2013. While Paul Walker was a beloved actor back then, Meadow is being recognized as a talented model now.

The stunning young starlet looks absolutely fabulous in every dress she chooses to wear for major events.

The latest dress she wore for a WSJ Magazine red carpet is worth checking out due to its color, fabric, pattern, and formfitting design.

Meadow perfected the look with her accessories of choice, her flawless makeup, and her gorgeously shiny hair.

Not long before that, Meadow shared another lovely picture of herself in connection to Pencils of Promise, an organization where she now serves as a global ambassador.

The picture Meadow shared for Pencils of Promise showcases the natural essence of her beauty without unneeded makeup or the frills of any designer labels.

Meadow Walker looked gorgeous at the WSJ Innovator Awards

Meadow pulled out all the stops with her gorgeous cut-out dress at the WSJ Innovator Awards. While posing on the red carpet, she showed off her gorgeous figure in the stunning gown.

The brown dress had an off-the-shoulder cut to reveal some skin on her upper half. It was designed with long sleeves and a cut-out section over her stomach, revealing her belly button.

The dress was long enough to hide her legs but tight enough to show off her slim figure. She wore a pair of black heels while holding onto a heart-shaped black clutch.

Meadow accessorized with silver hoop earrings and two layered necklaces that gave off a sparkle. She wore flawless makeup that included cat eyeliner, pink lipstick, and blush.

Her shiny black hair was parted in the middle and cut at a shoulder-length level. Meadow rocked brown nail polish that perfectly matched her dress for the evening.

Meadow Walker represents Pencils of Promise

Pencils of Promise is an organization Meadow is heavily connected with right now as a global ambassador. Pencils of Promise is dedicated to empowering young girls as much as possible.

Meadow shared a picture of herself carrying a young child while wearing a dark green T-shirt that said “Pencils of Promise” in yellow printed letters across her chest.

She wore her hair in a super short pixie cut that curled in at the bottoms near the top of her neck. She appeared to be totally fresh-faced without any makeup on, proving that she is a natural beauty.

She kept her accessories simple as well wearing nothing more than a pair of silver hoop earrings and a silver ring on one finger.