Meadow Walker showed off her gorgeous figure. Pic credit: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker let her silly side loose yesterday, posing in a black one-piece swimsuit beside her husband of just over a year, actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

The 24-year-old model stuck her tongue out for the mirror selfie, simultaneously showing off her super-sculpted physique in the revealing suit.

Louis sported a pair of blue swim trunks, unveiling his rock-hard abs and bronze complexion.

They both wore beanies to keep their heads warm while soaking in an outdoor hot tub with cocktails in hand.

The blissed-out couple tied the knot back in October 2021 in the Dominican Republic, with Meadow looking absolutely breathtaking in a white Givenchy dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Merry Christmas xoxo,” she captioned the candid snaps.

Meadow Walker strutted her stuff in a flashy and fashionable dress

Meadow attended an event for WSJ. Magazine looking like a million (and one!) bucks last month in a figure-flattering dress with a bold cut-out design.

The daring brown number featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a large opening in the center of her midsection.

The only child of Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker struck a confident pose in front of paparazzi, showing off her clearly visible chiseled abs.

Meadow wore her signature dark locks straight down and added a dash of drama with striking cat-eye makeup.

She thanked her host in the caption, adding a special shout-out to the clothing designer, “thank you @pieter_mulier @maisonalaia for dressing me in my dream look. I’m so honored and grateful Xx.”

Meadow Walker shared touching photos to support Pencils of Promise fundraiser

Truly beautiful inside and out, Meadow is one of those special people using their platform to help create real change in the world.

Case in point, the five-foot-ten brunette beauty joined forces with Pencils of Promise in October, a global organization dedicated to providing quality education to kids worldwide.

She shared a carousel of heartwarming photos from her time in Ghana, showing a group of young girls working with fabric to create their own garments.

She added a link to the organization in the caption, writing in part, “Did you know that worldwide, 131 million girls are out of school? I’ve launched my own fundraiser to help 90,000 girls around the globe achieve their dreams.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Meadow is also the founder and CEO of the Paul Walker Foundation, dedicated to educating and equipping others with all the tools needed to handle life’s challenges.

She wrote on the company’s website, “Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions: his passion for helping people, and his passion for spontaneous goodwill.”