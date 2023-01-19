Meadow Walker sent icy shockwaves across social media, covering her body in snow while wearing a revealing swimsuit for the “best birthday trip ever.”

The 24-year-old fashion model was caught celebrating the birthday of IMG London director Joseph Thornton-Allan with friends in Lech, Austria.

Clad in a mint green one-piece showing off her sculpted figure, Meadow rolled over a snow-covered table before jumping into a rooftop hot tub to heat up.

She wore a luminous smile and her short, raven-colored locks in a low ponytail partially under a pale blue beanie.

The celebration was held at the luxurious slopeside Arula Chalets, with the group taking full advantage of the ski resort the following day.

But still, while Meadow’s snowsuit was undeniably warmer, it had nothing on the little green bathing suit.

Now, get ready because this wasn’t the only time Meadow was caught living her best life in a hot tub recently…

Meadow Walker rocked black bathing suit with husband

Meadow got silly over the holidays with her husband of just over a year, actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

The five-foot-ten beauty posed for a mirror selfie in a black one-piece swimsuit, with Louis showing off his chiseled abs in a pair of blue swim trunks by her side.

Meadow stuck out her tongue as her boo snapped the pic, her toned physique looking amazing in the fitted suit.

They both sported knit beanies, hers primarily black and white with a pop of lime green and his blue with splashes of yellow and orange.

“Merry Christmas xoxo,” she captioned the sweet selfies.

Meadow Walker shared childhood photo to support UNFPA

Meadow took to social media with a powerful message, calling “attention to the harmful practice of child marriage” by sharing a photo of herself as a young girl.

The gorgeous northern California native wrote about her experience as an eight-year-old who loved to “laugh, learn and explore,” expressing the sadness over the thousands of girls worldwide robbed of their childhood.

Meadow is the only child of Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker, and she’s honored his legacy through a foundation in his name and by supporting several advocacy groups.

She joined forces with UNFPA, posting on International Day of the Girl Child to help spread awareness and give steps towards action.

As it turns out, Meadow’s mission to help others is ingrained in her DNA. She wrote on the Paul Walker Foundation website, “Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions: His passion for helping people, and his passion for spontaneous goodwill.”