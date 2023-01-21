Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney sent temperatures soaring with a recent selfie.

The stunning brunette’s recent social media share was reminiscent of trends previously made popular by pop singers, including Avril Lavigne and, most iconically, pop princess Britney Spears.

The top half of McKayla’s outfit included a button-up shirt and a long, thick men’s tie.

However, she balanced the top portion of the ensemble with a hyper-feminine black miniskirt.

The bold fashion choice had McKayla looking confident as she posed for a mirror selfie to share the entire look.

McKayla liked the look so much that she couldn’t help but share one more selfie along the way.

McKayla Maroney hopes followers ‘had a good day’ while sharing miniskirt selfie

McKayla shared the gorgeous selfie to her Instagram Stories. With neutral white walls behind her, McKayla’s outfit was able to take center stage.

The 27-year-old slipped on a light pink collared shirt, just a few hues off of her flawless, porcelain skin.

Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

She kept the top button undone and added a striped tie in various shades of blue.

The long tie fell down the line of McKayla’s torso and ended at the hem of her black miniskirt.

To complete her look, McKayla added a pair of black thigh-high heeled boots.

Her long, brunette locks flowed down to her cinched waist, and she opted to keep her makeup simple with a nude lip.

In the second snap, McKayla brought her hand down and laid it by her side for a more laidback stance, which showed off her beautiful French-tip manicure.

Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Along with her second selfie, McKayla took a moment to apologize to her followers for sharing multiple selfies of the same look, but it turns out she loved both pictures so much she needed to share them.

“I couldn’t choose one sry [pink bow, arrow emoji]. Hope everyone had a good day x,” she captioned the final shot.

McKayla promotes ‘celebrating life and health’ with Miage lip gloss collaboration

McKayla is a fierce advocate for self-care and often uses her influencer platform as a way to spread awareness for mental health.

Last April, McKayla announced her new partnership with Miage Skincare and the release of a lip gloss that boasts SPF and mega-shine.

Taking to her Instagram, McKayla shared her love for the product and its clean ingredients.

“I love that it’s beautiful, but my favorite [parts] are the ingredients. Made with hydrating cactus water, sesame oil, and castor oil (some of the most healing hydrating ingredients you can get) 🌵,” her caption read, in part.

The Miage x McKayla lipgloss is available through McKayla’s Instagram or the company’s website.