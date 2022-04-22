McKayla Maroney shows off ‘glow’ in skimpy spandex

McKayla Maroney poses close up. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is giving an insight into how she keeps her skin looking so good. The Gold Medal winner, fresh from the news that she’s launched her own lip gloss, was back on Instagram ahead of the weekend, posting via her Glowy by McKayla account and revealing that she isn’t above asking for professional help.

Maroney, best known for her London 2012 Olympics “unimpressed” face, stopped by a clinic to undergo micro-needling yesterday, sharing footage from her procedure and also looking too cute in a matching spandex set.

McKayla Maroney knows good skin

Explaining the recent “breakouts” she’s been suffering as she smiled in a low-cut sports bra and leggings, McKayla told fans that she and the expert were going to go a “little more aggressive” than usual with a “new treatment.” The GEICO spokesperson was opting for the Sylfirm x Microneedling procedure.

Footage switched from the selfie intro to Maroney lying down and having the micro-needling. The gymnast then appeared shot close up and with her eyes closed. She told fans:

“Just finished getting Sylfirm X Microneedling done at @rivkin_aesthetics with @beautyfxbyjamison — It’s been 3 hours and my face is not red at all anymore!! It’s honestly kind of glowing. (and I’m the type to get extremely red from everything).”

“For anyone who doesn’t have the time to be super red for a day, but is looking for a deeper treatment, I think the downtown for Sylfirm is impressive considering how intense it is. I’ve really been trying to find the best treatment for my acne scars, so I’ll keep you updated on this one,” she added.

Glowy by McKayla, followed by over 30,000, mostly offers healthy living and skincare tips, but the focus this month has been on Maroney’s makeup collab. Earlier this week, and posing in a hot pink bikini, the California native announced her new venture.

McKayla Maroney launches beauty product

“Ecstatic to be announcing my partnership with Miage Skincare today!! We just launched our BLOOM lip gloss, with SPF and baby it’s the best tasting lip gloss in the game. It tastes like those thin mint girl scout cookies, mixed with the warmest vanilla. I dare you to get it,” she wrote, adding:

“I love that it’s beautiful, but my favorite part are the ingredients. Made with hydrating cactus water, sesame oil, and castor oil (some of the most healing hydrating ingredients you can get.”

Also dabbling in beauty is Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin via her Celery Green range.