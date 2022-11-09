McKayla Maroney dropped in to say “hi” to fans and to show off her stunning dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

McKayla Maroney took a minute to drop in and say “hi” to her fans in a sweet video.

The retired 26-year-old Olympic gymnast also showed off a stunning dress as she caught up with fans. In addition to the video, she shared a mirror selfie that captured the entirety of her dress.

Maroney’s elegant dress was blue with intricate gold patterns on it. The dress reached her ankles and featured a thigh-high split on the side of the skirt.

Her dress tied in a knot at the waist and featured a plunging neckline. It also featured some stylish short sleeves.

She added in a pair of gold hoop earrings that accentuated the gold tones in the dress. Maroney also had her makeup done nicely with mascara, eyeliner, and glossy lipstick.

For the photo, she chose to wear her luscious brunette hair down, and the long locks almost reached her midsection.

McKayla Maroney donned a dress for messages to fans

Maroney donned her dress for two separate messages to her fans. She paired her first message with the mirror selfie she took.

In the caption, she recommended the gorgeous dress to her followers. Maroney explained that the style of dress would likely “look effortless and elegant on anyone.”

Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

The next message that Maroney shared came in the form of a quick video. She filmed her little video message while sitting in the car.

In the video, she said “hi” to her fans and sent them love and well wishes.

Maroney was happy and upbeat in the short video and indicated that she was thinking of her fans. She even captioned the video, “Love YOUUUU.”

Maroney looked as stunning as ever as she took the time to recommend her dress to fans and to share a sweet message with them.

Maroney recently partnered with Shein

Since retiring from gymnastics, Maroney has dabbled in music and film. However, she also started to partner with and model for several big brands.

As a former Olympic gymnast who boasts 1.4 million followers on Instagram, it isn’t surprising brands would want her promotions. Most recently, she teamed up with the clothing company Shein.

Maroney took to social media to model Shein’s Glowmode clothing collection. She donned one of Shein’s outfits for her workout and urged her fans to shop for the same designs.

Her Glowmode outfit consisted of a lime green sports bra with matching, formfitting lime green leggings. The outfit effectively showed off her impressive toned physique.

In the caption, McKayla labeled herself as a Shein partner and shared a promotion code that was named after her to give shoppers 15% off.

Between her brand partnerships and her messages to her fans, she is doing well in capitalizing on social media to maintain a big fanbase.