The beautiful and incredibly talented McKayla Maroney certainly brought her A-game as she styled in a fiery red masterpiece.

McKayla has been known for her exceptional skillset as a gymnast and, overall, her incredibly successful career during her time in the Olympics.

However, since her early retirement, the gold medalist has been conquering other endeavors and turning heads while doing so, and her latest share was the perfect example of just that.

The Olympic gymnast shocked her fans as she made her debut at the Grammys while styling in a completely feather-embellished gown.

The 27-year-old athlete was captured walking along the sidewalk as she glistened and glowed while posing for a couple of photographs.

Luckily for fans, the gymnast shared the memorable night with her 1.4 million followers via Instagram.

McKayla Maroney turns up the heat in her gorgeous red dress

In the beloved clip that she shared, McKayla channeled her inner queen as she styled in a red, strapless gown.

The red gown featured an asymmetrical design; mid-thigh length in the front and full-length in the back. The dress was also embellished with stunning red feathers. The feathers were strategically placed, as some were patted down while others purposely stuck out of the dress.

For her footwear, the gymnast decided to go with a gold, open-toed heel that provided her with some extra height for the night. The heels featured a gold chain that went down along the middle of her feet and then wrapped up around her ankles.

McKayla accessorized with a pair of dangly pearl earrings that featured a diamond trim along the edges. She also added an assortment of matching pearl rings that were scattered amongst her fingers.

For this special award night, MacKayla threw her lovely, long locks into a ponytail that was pushed over to one side of her body as the curls trickled down along her dress.

To complete this heavenly look, the athlete went with a full face of makeup. She wore a gorgeous, shimmery eyeshadow along her lids and paired it with a bright red, glossy lip.

Without a doubt, this was one of her most iconic looks yet, as she executed her Grammy fit with absolute ease and perfection.

McKayla Maroney promotes her Miage Skincare collaboration at the Grammys

While the gold medalist seemed to thoroughly enjoy her special night out, she also promoted her Glowy lip gloss.

McKayla collaborated with Miage Skincare, and together they created a special lip product that would effortlessly hydrate any dry lips while also providing a glossy glow.

The two have been working side-by-side for a while now and have had much success with the product.

In another Instagram post, the gymnast shared an incredible shot from the Grammys as she posed for the camera with her Glowly lip gloss in her hand.

McKayla looked phenomenal as she applied her gloss while also holding her gold and white handbag.

McKayla’s fans certainly gravitated toward this post as they showed their love through a series of 20,000 double clicks.

She captioned the post, “Had fun at Grammys tonight! My Glowy lip gloss by @miage_skincare was in every Grammy gift bag, so Taylor Swift might be using my lip gloss later tn just saying 😳….. I HOPE IT BLESSES HER. Hahaha, also this dress weighed 60 pounds, and was a beautiful nightmare to walk a few miles in 😂.”