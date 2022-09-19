McKayla Maroney highlights gymnast body in thigh-skimming minidress

McKayla Maroney in a car selfie. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is showing off her stunning figure and her cute sense of style in a weekend fashion show.

The London 2012 Olympics face is known for dressing it up as she goes glam on Instagram, and this share was anything but a spandex look.

Posting for her 1.4 million followers this weekend, McKayla sizzled in summery shades of yellow as she rocked a leggy minidress, even adding high heels as she showed off her toned legs.

Going for a selfie as she posed indoors, McKayla posed for her fans while showcasing a chic and coordinated ensemble.

The California native filmed herself from wood floors and in front of a large mirror, going checkered in a cute white and yellow jacket to cover up a matching minidress with a cute and frilly hem.

Drawing attention to her slender figure, the brunette added in black and strappy heels, going for a chunky block and platform finish as she matched her footwear to her eyewear. She also donned statement dark shades.

McKayla rocked a cute and discreet French manicure with her long brown locks down, showing off her plump pout as she donned a dark stained lip.

Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

McKayla is known for referencing her fashion sense on social media. Back in July, she stunned fans in a slinky and silky pink slip dress while posing on a lawn and showing off her slender frame and curves. She told fans that she loves silk dresses.

McKayla Maroney stuns fans with stylish looks

The GEICO spokesperson hasn’t been updating too regularly through summer 2022, but when she does, it’s popular. She’s made headlines for launching a lip gloss with Miage Skincare, plus continuing to share her wellness philosophies over on her Glowy by McKayla Instagram.

McKayla Maroney talks setting boundaries

In a recent Glowy share, McKayla looked pretty in red as she posed in a ribbed top. Going selfie mode from her car, the gymnast used her photo to accompany a post on mental health and the importance of setting boundaries.

She reflected on her tough gym upbringing, then stated, “Boundaries are a SKILL too!!!! and unless it’s something we are taught, how are we supposed to become any good at it? Being polite is also a skill, and some of us women are naturally more confident in that area, and lean on it at our own detriment.”

She also asked fans, “Do you choose people pleasing, and politeness at your own detriment, just because you’re stronger and more comfortable in that area?”