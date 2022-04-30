McKayla Maroney flaunts gymnast body in skintight spandex

McKayla Maroney poses close up. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is showing off her stunning figure while earning herself some top-up cash. The 25-year-old former athlete has already made April headlines for partnering up with fashion brand Shein, sharing a cute green spandex workout set on Instagram – and she’s back for more.

Posting to her stories ahead of the weekend, the GEICO face offered up a different look, opting for the black and saying the two-piece was one of the “softest” things she owns.

McKayla Maroney stuns in Shein spandex look

Maroney is followed by 1.4 million on Instagram. She was bright and chirpy as she greeted fans and said she hoped they were all having wonderful day.

Showcasing her Gold Medal body, the London 2012 Olympics face confirmed she was just about to hit the gym, then taking a moment to parade her outfit. Wowing in tight black leggings and a matching and crop top, McKayla then told fans to check out Glow Mode, the sister brand to fast-rising Shein.

“You can get 15% off their entire site,” she told her followers, then throwing out her discount code.

“And I’m pretty excited to go the gym!” she concluded.

McKayla Maroney poses in a black workout look. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

McKayla had posted via a permanent update just hours earlier, one likely earning her even more. Here, the California native sported her pale green two-piece, going criss-cross via her skimpy sports bra and highlighting her toned abs. Maroney dropped her good looks from a swanky outdoor terrace and amid greenery, also flaunting her plump pout as she told fans: “Wearing @glowmode_official for my workout today✨Shop all of the new #GLOWMODE designs and use my code “MCKAYLA” to save 15% off the entire @shein_us site! #SHEINpartner #glowmodeON.”

The influencer game is strong for gymnasts. Russian-born gymnast Nastia Liukin promotes brands including Facebook App and Revolve clothing, while Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee has a full-blown collab with clothing label Pretty Little Thing. McKayla is, herself, fresh from launching a lip gloss.

McKayla Maroney launches lip gloss

Posting bikini-clad this month, Maroney announced the news, writing: “If you’re like me you’re probably consistent with wearing sunscreen on your face, but sometimes we forget about our lips!!!! **Gasp**😮 Good news is I have the best daily lip gloss for you! It’s glowy, hydrating, tastes amazing, and has SPF in it for ultimate skin youth and health.”

McKayla gained over 40,000 likes for her pink bikini video.