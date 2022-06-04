McKayla Maroney flaunts gymnast body in skintight spandex

McKayla Maroney poses close up. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is stunning fans in a tight red look as she shows off her killer sense of style and Gold Medal body.

The former athlete, 26, was cute face and slim waist in a selfie video posted ahead of the weekend, one shared via her Instagram stories and for her 1.4 million followers.

McKayla Maroney shows off cute workout look in red

The London 2012 Olympics face may have quit the beam, but she hasn’t stopped keeping herself in tip-top shape. Filming herself in a glammed-up workout look, the California native sizzled in tight red leggings and long-sleeved crop top to match, also flaunting a mean red manicure as she wore her hair down.

Bending a leg slightly while in crisp white sneakers, McKayla completed her outfit via gold hoop earrings plus discreet makeup – earlier this year, Maroney launched her own lip gloss.

The Glowy by McKayla wellness blogger smiled for her fans, writing:

“Little different.”

McKayla has been busting out major workout action as summer approaches. Last month, she shared a grueling and booty-toning gym session as she yanked her body up and down on resistance machines. The GEICO spokesperson has also opened up on how she keeps her mental health in check – it isn’t just the physical for the eating disorder survivor.

McKayla Maroney shares mood boosters for summer

Last June, and posting to her Glowy account while painting her home and rocking tight shorts, McKayla wrote:

“I’ve started off June with a few new projects, one being painting my office. I just couldn’t stand the white walls in there anymore. I’ve been really inspired by colors lately, and craving for more in my life, outfits, and home.” The brunette beauty added: “Fun fact, I am actually a terrible drawer, painter, and bowler, but I participate in all 3 with lots of passion, and tenacity.”

Later that month and focusing more on fitness, the star topped up her tan in a matching gym set while outdoors, telling fans: “Happy Sunday! ☀️ Hope you’re having a good day wherever you are in the world. I just finished my morning workout! 🤸‍♀️Quick reminder to keep your squats low, and your standards high.”

Maroney keeps a close relationship with fellow Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles. All three have made headlines for testifying against disgraced sex offender Larry Nassar, formerly the USA Gymnastics physician.