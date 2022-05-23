McKayla Maroney flaunts gymnast body in skimpy spandex

McKayla Maroney poses close up. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney has been showing how the gym looks for her. The London 2012 Olympics face is retired, but at 26 years old, she’s still in class-A shape.

Posting stories for her 1.4 million Instagram followers last week, the GEICO spokesperson stunned fans with a tight bike shorts look, showing off her Gold Medal body and offering an insight into how she maintains it.

McKayla Maroney shows off gym moves in tight shorts

Footage initially showed the Glowy by McKayla founder pumping iron and squatting. She then worked her upper body strength as she clung onto resistance machines and yanked up her entire body in slow, controlled movements.

Wearing skintight green shorts and a dark hoodie, plus socks and Nike sneakers, McKayla was filmed from behind as she delivered pull-ups made even harder via weights, writing:

“Did some pull ups today. Gona [sic] start being more consistent with arms/shoulders.”

While footage largely showed the gymnast training her upper body, it did switch for a quick hello. Here, the beauty blogger faced the gym mirror for a quick and cute selfie, snapping her cropped matching set and showing off her toned abs.

“Hope you had a good day!” she added, then saying that if anyone hadn’t had a great one, blame “Mercury retrograde.” Maroney also told fans to “keep your chin up.”

McKayla Maroney has solid lifestyle advice

McKayla documents her wellness via her Glowy Instagram, a feed that covers topics from nutrition and exercise to skincare and gut health. In February, and while posing in tight jeans and a white crop top, McKayla told fans that one of her lifestyle tips is: “Drinking a hot ginger tea, in the morning before I eat anything, and waiting to eat until there’s “movement” — If that doesn’t work, I try and eat something simple, I know digests well for me.”

“I don’t drink coffee, (I’ve done a post on why) but that’s most people’s go-to,” she added. Maroney is a survivor of both anorexia and bulimia. She’s outlined how diets, including raw and vegan ones, appealed to her initially but ultimately did her no favors on the nutrition front. Last August, and while sharing her massive supplements range, the star confirmed: “I really thought being an athlete would make me super in tuned with my body, but it actually took me a while to learn how to listen to the subtleties.”