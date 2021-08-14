McDonald’s Saweetie Meal: What’s included and how have fans reacted?

Saweetie is the latest celebrity to get a McDonald’s meal. Pic credit: @mcdonalds/Instagram

McDonald’s has been making a massive effort to connect with younger generations. Recently, they debuted a limited edition meal for the K-Pop group BTS and now they have launched a Saweetie meal in honor of the famed rapper.

The Saweetie Meal was released on August 9 at participating locations around the United States. According to the McDonald’s website, it includes a Big Mac sandwich, 4 piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, and a Sprite. This dazzling meal is served with Saweetie ‘N Sour and Tangy BBQ Sauces, the first is customized in bright green packaging with a diamond icon. It is offered in sizes medium and large. According to the McDonald’s app, the medium meal comes to about $9.39 but prices vary per location.

Critics and fans have been raving about the Best Friend singer’s meal, publishing their thoughts and sentiments on social media. Even workers have weighed in on the conversation.

McDonald’s Saweetie Meal is a hit

The 28-year-old rapper came to popularity in 2017 after her single Icy Girl reached virality online. This tune is currently sitting on YouTube with over 121 million views. After that, Saweetie continued to drop more hits, including the songs My Type and Best Friend, the latter of which features singer Doja Cat.

Speaking about her new McDonald’s partnership back in July, Saweetie shared her personal connection and excitement for the meal. She said, “McDonald’s and I run deep, from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days. So, I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites.” She continued, “Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

McDonald’s recommends a few remixes for the meal, inspired by Saweetie’s “fresh take” on the infamous fast-food chain. The options include: “Fries can be more than a side,” McDonald’s and Saweetie recommends “adding a little crispiness to your Big Mac ” by topping it with their salty french fries. They also write, “If it’s a dip, it’s also a topping,” and suggest dousing the two meal sides with the offered dips. Lastly, they suggest making a “Chicken McNugget sandwich” by stuffing the chicken bites into the Big Mac buns. The innovative duo stresses that “anything” can be done to the meal.

Twitter has been blowing up with commentary about The Saweetie Meal, as its debut weekend has begun. Many are praising the rapper for her unique suggestions and flavorful combinations. One fan wrote, “Ngl [not going to lie] the Saweetie meal was good! I’m now gonna start getting Sweet and Sour sauce for my chicken nuggets! Saweetie, thank you for expanding my sauce palette.”

Ngl the @Saweetie meal was good! Im now gonna start getting Sweet and Sour sauce for my chicken nuggets! Saweetie thank you for expanding my sauce palette 🤣❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/U78yCmKFV0 — 𝕷𝖊𝖘𝖑𝖎𝖊 (@camplazlo15) August 9, 2021

Another wrote that the meal was “tasty,” but McDonald’s previous two collaborations were better. They tweeted, “2nd time trying the Saweetie meal… it’s cool as usual, pretty tasty. The Travis Scott/BTS meal was hitting harder tho ngl.”

2nd time trying the Saweetie meal… it’s cool as usual, pretty tasty. The Travis Scott/BTS meal was hitting harder tho ngl 😭 pic.twitter.com/P1hgujQZnc — Louverture⏱💽🎙 (@King_Louverture) August 12, 2021

TikTok has even weighed in

In addition to fun YouTube video reviews and social media comments, critics from Insider, Yahoo! and Chicago Tribune have also rated the meal. Louisa Chu from Chicago Tribune wrote, “As a food critic and trained chef, I found the hacks, or remixes, as the artist calls them, impractical yet insightful,” but then criticized the chain for their lack of “new elements” with the meal.

Most recently, a TikTok video has gone viral, depicting a McDonald’s employee’s required greeting. In order to advertise the meal, the TikToker, Brooke Hemric, is required to greet customers with a lyric from Saweetie’s popular song, “That’s my best friend,” before inquiring about the customer’s interest in a Saweetie meal.

NO bc this is EVIL pic.twitter.com/0EaWgBBOYl — oyani (@cybrdurag) August 13, 2021

Commentators have taken to sharing other ideas for the chain, such as ending the order with, “You know, that’s right.” It appears as though everybody is having a good time enjoying Saweetie’s meal at McDonald’s while it lasts. Many are wondering what the next celebrity partnership will bring.

McDonald’s Saweetie Meal is limited edition and avaliable until September 5.