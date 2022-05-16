Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, wows at age 74 for cover of Sports Illustrated

Maye Musk, the 74-year-old mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, nabbed the coveted cover of Sports Illustrated along with Kim Kardashian for a stunning return to modeling. ©ImageCollect.com/FS/Admedia

Maye Musk has proven that age is just a number as she dominated the cover of Sports Illustrated’s most recent spread.

The mother of Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk showed off her modeling skills in a stunning photoshoot for the cover of the illustrious magazine, for which Chrissy Teigen modeled when she got her start in the business.

Maye, who became a dietitian following her earlier modeling career, which she began at the age of 15 in South Africa, rocked a ruffled, $345 Maygel Coronel one-piece, which she paired with gold palm tree earrings.

Maye Musk posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 74

Maye snagged the coveted cover along with celebs Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and Yumi Nu, who also grabbed their own covers for Sports Illustrated’s upcoming issue and had the internet talking over her stunning look.

In her sit-down chat with the magazine for the inside spread, Maye admitted that she thought some people would look at her and think she was out of her mind for posing on a cover at her age.

“To be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people would’ve locked me away as a crazy lady,” Maye said jokingly on set, adding, “I’m very excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great. I think it’s really going to change how women feel when they walk out in their swimsuits.”

Although Maye admitted that she assumed modeling would fade out of her life the older she got, she said that requests for gigs kept rolling in, and she now stands as one of the most sought-after models in the world.

“I’m just so happy that people are actually booking me for talks on ageism and how to feel good about yourself at any age,” she said.

“I’m also very proud that I can give a message to women in the world to aim for happiness, do things you like to do, mix with nice people, be kind to everyone because you never know, and pursue whatever you’d wish to do. I really am living the best life ever, and I never expected it.”

Maye said she brought up her three children to always help others

In her chat, Maye also opened up about her upbringing in South Africa, telling SI that her father and mother would often load up her and her siblings in a van for three-week adventures during which they would hardly shower and generally lived life with only what they truly needed.

“Dad just wanted us to know you can live without a lot, and so for three weeks you don’t shower; we would sleep on the ground in sleeping bags,” she said, adding that when she went through her own hardships in her adulthood, she would look back at her time growing up and know that her father’s lessons in living with little helped her navigate through tough times.

Maye discussed how her own upbringing guided her parenting with her own children, Kimbal, Tosca, and Elon, telling SI that she always made sure to let her kids see her helping others while teaching them to be independent.

“My daughter was answering my phone when the doctors would send their patients to me, and then, of course, Kimbal had to start cooking early because he liked to eat very well, and Elon started me with computers. I mean, he just kept me ahead of the game all the time,” she said of her brood.

Elon Musk, the most infamous member of the family no doubt, has fathered two children with former partner Grimes within the last two years.