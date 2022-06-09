Maya Jama stuns in racy cutout monokini bathroom selfie

Maya Jama wears gold hoop earrings on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark-Media

Maya Jama recently shared a sizzling bathroom selfie that put her stunning figure on display.

The 27-year-old television presenter rocked a racy cutout monokini for the photo that set hearts racing.

Jama has been spending time in New York as she was recently seen at a basketball game alongside her boyfriend, Ben Simmons.

The British influencer is engaged to the 25-year-old basketball star, who dated Kendall Jenner, after seven months of dating.

Maya Jama stuns in a monokini for a bathroom selfie

Jama posed in a risqué one-piece inside the huge bathroom at the home she is believed to share with NBA star fiancée Ben Simmons.

Maya turned her hip and raised her arm above her head to strike a pose for the bathroom selfie.

“one year later from last bikini pic in this bathroom,” she wrote in the caption.

Simmons and Jama reportedly live in a $17.5 million mansion in Hidden Hills in Los Angeles.

The stunning presenter took a selfie in the same bathroom in July 2021 in which she donned a purple bikini with gold accessories for jewelry.

Jama stays disciplined when it comes to working out to maintain her stunning physique. In an interview with Women’s Health, she revealed that she would wake up early when she had a busy schedule.

“When I’m away filming, I try to wake up early so I can fit in a workout before arriving on set. It helps get me in the zone.”

She also gave the publication insight into some of her grueling workouts: “I started a vigorous summer workout plan, which consisted of three sets of burpees, jumping squats and planks, seated shoulder presses, squats, crunches, and press-ups, she said before adding:

“Although, I prefer weight training on the machines and I still do some cardio.”

Maya Jama is engaged to Ben Simmons

Following her breakup with British rapper Stormzy, Maya Jama has kept her relationship with Ben Simmons private.

Stormzy and Maya Jama dated for four years before splitting in 2019.

Simmons and Jama have been photographed sharing PDA but have not divulged details about their romance.

Earlier this year, Jama shared a cryptic Valentine’s day message to her fiancé, according to The Sun. She reposted a tweet from Ariana Fletcher that reads:

“Everybody deserves to feel an obsessive love. Somebody who just can’t get enough of you. Somebody who makes you feel like the world is yours and they’ll do anything to make you happy. Like you on top of the world.”