Maya Jama shows off incredible abs in gym mirror

Maya Jama poses with glowing skin. Pic Credit: @mayajama/Instagram

Maya Jama showed off her incredible physique in a recent fitness photo.

The TV host took to social media to show off her tight abs when training with her fitness trainer Warren Whitley.

She wore a grey bralette top and mid-rise black joggers.

She also rocked orange and black sneakers and a casual baseball cap.

From stunning bathroom selfies to bra pictures, Maya is a fashionista in her own right.

Warren accompanied her in the pic with an all-black fitness outfit.

Maya Jama shows off abs in fitness photo. Pic Credit: @mayajama/Instagram

Maya Jama stuns in ombre dress

Recently, Maya made a glamorous appearance at the 2022 Pince’s Trust Gala event.

The event was truly star-studded, with iconic models like Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell in attendance.

She captioned the post, “❤️got my glad rags on last night at the Princes Trust Gala ✨,” while also thanking whoever invented tape for women’s busts.

She posed braless in a maxi black ombre dress with padded pointed shoulders. The television star kept it simple with a slicked-back ponytail, a dewy makeup look, and stud earrings.

Among the photos, she showed a picture of herself walking with friend and model Sabrina Elba. Sabrina wore an incredible black dress with gold plated detail on the front. She paired it with strappy black heels and a high bun hairstyle.

The duo has been public friends for months, after their double-date with Sabrina’s husband Idris Elba and Maya’s ex-boyfriend Stormzy.

Maya Jama rocks a glam look

Previously, Maya attended the memoir release party of British Vogue’s Editor in Chief Edward Enninful. And she definitely supported him in style.

She wore a flattering pleather brown top that sat asymmetrically. The star paired the look with a colorful maxi dress, golden earrings, and a wet-hair style.

Maya has always been vocal about her self-confidence after years of having her looks criticized in the public eye. She embarked on her entertainment career back in 2014.

In an interview with Glamour, she talked about the process it took to ignore the haters by saying, “I used to care loads about what people said about my looks growing up in the industry. I was always conscious about my skin. There’s always that pressure for ‘perfect skin’’, especially on TV. Even if you have one spot, it stands out, and everyone will comment on it. Now, I don’t think about it as mu; as long as I feel good, I don’t really care about what anyone else says.”