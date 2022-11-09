Maya Jama looked gorgeous in a red dress for Black Panther. Pic credit: @mayajama/Instagram

Maya Jama clearly knows how to dress for a movie premiere. Despite coming to watch the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for the first time, she was the star of the show.

To celebrate the new movie, she stunned in a floor-length gown. The red dress sported long sleeves and a deep V-neckline and had white designs that were found on the skirt of the dress.

Instead of adding a million accessories, Maya wore an elaborate white necklace that had a large stone pendant.

For her makeup, she wore brown eyeshadow with matching brown lipstick.

The raven-haired beauty decided to wear her hair up in a messy bun and let her curtain bangs frame her face.

The television personality showed her fans multiple angles of the dress for an Instagram carousel. This included a black and white photo of Maya at the heavily anticipated Black Panther event.

Maya Jama gives her best overnight skincare tips

Maya is known for her gorgeous skin. However, her glowing complexion took a lot of trial and error to get right. Finally mastering what works for her, she told Glamour Magazine about the overnight routine that transformed her skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She told the publication, “When you’re sleeping, that’s your chance to load on every single hydrating product you can find. After a long hot shower, moisturize every inch of your face and body. For me, the key to a good foundation base is a really hot face wash, and then a freeze face wash using either a flannel in the fridge to ice your face or cold spoons first thing in the morning. I’d do anything to give the illusion of smaller pores. I have big pores.”

Maya then mentioned that viewers can’t see her pores on camera most likely because “they’re iced off most of the time.”

Maya Jama stuns for Fashion Trust Arabia

Maya is paving her way to becoming the next big fashion icon. She wore a beaded black gown, that looked stunning in the light for Fashion Trust Arabia.

The dress sported off-the-shoulder sleeves and had a subtle beaded belt to cinch the waist. The gown had a high slit that showed her black opaque stockings and matching heels.

She kept the accessories simple and wore a small tennis bracelet.

Maya wore her hair down and let it cascade off her shoulders. Her makeup was amazing with gold eyeshadow and brown lipstick.