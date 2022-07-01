Maya Jama in leather bra stuns fans with behind the scenes

Maya Jama stuns at 40th Brit Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KeithMayhew/LandmarkMedia

TV and radio presenter Maya Jama grabbed fans’ attention with her latest outfit as she let everyone in on a bit of behind-the-scenes.

Jama, the fiancee of NBA star Ben Simmons, was sizzling in her newest video clip featuring an all-leather look that included minimal jewelry and an item many fans believe resembled a leafblower.

The video brought plenty of fans and followers to leave their reactions, as they admired the 27-year-old star in her scorching hot attire. However, based on some of the fans’ comments, Maya wasn’t the only star of her photoshoot.

Maya Jama wows fans with leather attire

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Don’t Hate the Playaz team captain and Celebrity Juice panelist Maya Jama was rocking an all-black leather bra with gold hardware as part of a photoshoot with matching black pants.

With Maya sitting in a chair, someone briefly uses a tool to blow her hair away from her face as she delivers various poses. A camera is heard snapping shots as she looks toward the photographer, glances away, and then gives another look back, keeping her arms resting on the back of the chair.

The well-known British TV presenter wasn’t wearing any jewelry besides the sparkling engagement ring on her left hand. She also wore bold eyeliner and sparkling eyeshadow to create a captivating look for the shoot.

With the photo taken in London, she simply captioned it as “behindthescenes,” leaving her followers to react to the latest video clip.

Fans react to Maya Jama and her guest star

With over two million followers on her Instagram page, Maya Jama received lots of love on her newest post. The hot behind-the-scenes photoshoot clip racked up over 73,000 Likes and 460-plus comments as of this report.

Many commenters admired the all-leather look and eye-catching poses she presented in her short video clip.

“I just don’t understand how you are so perfect,” one fan said in a popular comment on Maya’s post.

Pic credit: @mayajama/Instagram

“Amazing beautiful sexy gorgeous talented elegance beauty,” another fan commented.

Pic credit: @mayajama/Instagram

Beyond praising her beauty and looks, many fans were fixated on the object making a cameo during her photoshoot.

One individual asked Maya about the “hairdryer” that was visible in part of her video clip, with the TV presenter replying it was a “budget wind machine” for the shoot.

Pic credit: @mayjama/Instagram

Another fan gave a shout-out to that budget wind machine, saying the Makita leaf blower is “living its best life.”

Pic credit: @mayajama/Instagram

A year ago, reports arrived that Maya was dating NBA player Ben Simmons. According to Cosmopolitan, the couple made things official at Wimbledon as they were spotted kissing in the stands.

Before dating Jama, Simmons was famously linked to Kim Kardashian’s half-sister, Kendall Jenner. However, the two split in May 2019. Per Cosmo’s report, Ben and Maya were linked later that year.

A Daily Star report indicates that Ben and Maya became engaged this past December and that recently, Maya has been spending more time with the Brooklyn Nets star in the United States.