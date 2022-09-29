Maya Hawke stuns in her underwear for Calvin Klein

Maya looked stunning in her Calvin Kleins as she posed for several black and white photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Maya Hawke looked stunning as she modeled for Calvin Klein amid their new Calvins or Nothing campaign.

As the daughter of A-list actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya has proved that she knows how to put her talented genetics to work, making a name for herself as an actress and singer.

Taking a page out of her mom Uma’s book, Maya recently showcased her long, lean figure in a series of beautiful photos shot by photographer Gray Sorrenti.

Maya posed in several CK underwear combinations, showing off her serious yet sexy side.

As shared in Calvin Klein’s Instagram Stories, Maya modeled the brand’s Bonded Flex underwear for her first shot, donning a black bra and matching low-cut underwear. Looking classy for the shoot, Maya put both arms over her head as she gave a serious expression to the camera.

In another stunning shot, Maya donned a more casual look in CK’s white Cotton Classic underwear set. Maya sported a white tank and briefs with the famous Calvin Klein logo along the waistband as she crossed her arms and slightly tilted her head. The caption read, “Looks good with everything.”

Maya Hawke is stunning for Calvin Klein campaign

Next, Maya showed off CK’s Modern Cotton underwear in a sophisticated pose as she lay on the ground, facing the camera sideways for the high-fashion shot, showing off her bra’s stylish, asymmetrical neckline.

Pic credit: @calvinklein/Instagram

Showing some support for her Do Revenge co-star, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar also shared a photo of Maya in her Instagram Stories taken from Calvin Klein’s IG Story. For the upscale black-and-white shot, Maya again posed on her side on the ground, placing one hand on her head as she arched her back and gave another serious gaze to the camera’s lens.

Maya gets some love from Do Revenge co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar

Calvin Klein’s Story asked, “How do you define perfect?” in the photo, and Sarah showed her support for Maya by adding her own caption, which read, “So this is pretty much how I define [perfect].”

Pic credit: @calvinklein/@sarahmgellar/Instagram

24-year-old Maya, who became well-known for portraying Robin in the Netflix hit Stranger Things, joins a running list of celebrities who have modeled for the 1968-founded brand.

In the 1990s, celebs like actor Mark Wahlberg and models Christy Turlington and Kate Moss graced magazine covers posing in their Calvin Kleins. More recently, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber have also represented Calvin Klein.