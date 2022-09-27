Maya Hawke leans forward in underwear

Maya Hawke is stunning in her Calvin Kleins for a new ad campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Admedia

Actress Maya Hawke is expanding her career as she adds modeling to the mix of her skills.

The 24-year-old star won fans’ hearts as Robin in Stranger Things and is fresh from her role as Eleanor Levetan in Do Revenge, but she’s also spent a lot of time this summer working on her musical career.

Stepping away from the stages for a moment, Maya took some time to promote Calvin Klein, sharing a snapshot from her stunning ad campaign.

She channeled her mom Uma Thurman in the shot as she posed in black underwear for the black and white picture.

Her feathered hair and bangs framed her face as she leaned toward the camera, keeping her hands anchored to her thighs.

She captioned the post, “Calvins or nothing [black heart emoji] @calvinklein #mycalvins #ad.”

Maya Hawke stuns in busty underwear

Her 10.4 million followers have left over 1.5 million likes since the photo was posted, showing their support for the young star.

While Maya has taken the plunge into modeling a bit more, she’s still working on her music career and possibly giving hints about her parent’s relationship.

Maya Hawke talks about parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman in new song

On September 23, Maya’s latest album, Moss, was released for the world to listen to, and fans caught some hints in the song Driver.

Some of the lyrics lead fans to believe that Maya is discussing how her parents being separated impacted her life and relationships as she was growing up.

In the song’s first verse, she mentions imagining her parents kissing in a taxi and how she “can watch it in the movies,” but she doesn’t want anything staged – she wants to be “gazin’ at them through a tilted mirror.”

Later, she talks about how someone she’s interested in reminds her of her father before stating, “Thinkin’ of you makes me happy / Happy that my father, he got free / That even though it hurt me / He can be whoever the hell he wants to be.”

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman first met in 1997 on the set of Gattaca before getting married in May 1998, with Maya being born only a few months after. They had their son Levon in 2002 before ending their relationship in 2003, with their divorce finalized in 2005.

Despite some of the hardships that come with separated parents, Maya has revealed in the past that her parents are extremely supportive of her and her career and made sure that she began acting because she wanted to, not just because they were actors as well.