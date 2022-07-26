Maxxine Dupri sizzles in skimpy bikini ahead of WWE SmackDown swimwear reveal

Maxxine Dupri is turning heads after her WWE SmackDown debut. Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

Following her days on NXT as Sofia Cromwell, she’s now on WWE SmackDown as Maxxine Dupri, and fans are quickly taking notice of the newest addition to the main roster.

Dupri made her debut this past Friday and is already turning heads. While she wore a stunning long black skirt for her SmackDown reveal, she’s now revealing more sides of herself in the skimpiest of bikinis.

The 5-foot-8 wrestling star is a former cheerleader for the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Rams and shows her modeling prowess regularly on Instagram. That should give her plenty of credibility in promoting the male models of SmackDown.

In a photo shoot sneak peek video she also shared on her Instagram Story, Dupri is posing and strutting confidently in a light brown bikini with black trim.

The behind-the-scenes video clip, from photographer J.R. Hutter’s IG page, @onedopephotographer, shows various scenes, including Dupri outdoors heading down a walkway towards some inviting water in the distance.

Dupri also gives off poses in other locations outdoors, as she shows herself and the two-piece from multiple angles, putting all sides on display in the quick preview clip.

While she didn’t post any images from the shoot yet, Dupri has shared many other bikini images on her official Instagram, @maxxinedupri, including the series below.

“On my way to spice things up,” she said in her caption, with the photos captured by @damianfotography.

The photo series included just two pics from Dupri, also in a dark brown suit, as she gave sideways poses and rear-view angles.

Commenters react to Dupri’s sizzling bikini clip

While Dupri didn’t share the video above on her Instagram, many individuals showed their admiration for what @onedopephotgrapher had captured in the video preview.

“This brother knows what we like to see,” one commenter said in reaction to J.R. Hutter’s video clip.

Pic credit: @onedopephotographer/Instagram

“Titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures 🤤,” a fan commented, referring to the catchphrase Max Dupri would use with WWE’s Maximum Male Models.

Pic credit: @onedopephotographer/Instagram

Yet another commenter referred to Maxxine Dupri as “SmackDown’s best” just days after she made her first appearance on WWE’s blue brand television show.

Pic credit: @onedopephotographer/Instagram

Dupri replaced another NXT star on SmackDown

Before becoming Maxxine Dupri, she was Sofia Cromwell on WWE NXT. With NXT, Sofia, real name Sydney Zmrzel, accompanied Mr. Stone and helped manage associate Von Wagner. However, she’s now moved to the main roster.

Viewers saw Maxxine Dupri arrive on last Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode on FOX as she introduced herself to fans in a segment as Director of Talent with the Maximum Male Models. The models currently consist of Mace and Mansoor.

According to Dupri in the clip below, they’ll show everyone “how to beat the heat” with a swimwear launch in the upcoming SmackDown episode. It’s unknown if it will only be the male models participating in the presentation, as Maxxine has also demonstrated her swimwear modeling capabilities.

A previous segment revealed that Maxxine was Max Dupri’s brother. Based on reports, she’s replaced Max as the person in charge of MMM. A PW Torch report indicated sources suggested that Max, real name Shaun Ricker, had rubbed some people the wrong way and wasn’t really fitting in, hence the change.

Ricker formerly appeared with Impact Wrestling as Eli Drake and with WWE NXT as L.A. Knight. Now fans hope to see him come back under that L.A. Knight wrestling name.

As they await his return, fans will likely be watching to see what Maxxine Dupri brings to MMM and SmackDown, as it’s likely she’ll get involved in matches once they begin wrestling as a team or singles competitors.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.