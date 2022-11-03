WWE star Maxxine Dupri appears in Making it Maximum. Pic credit: WWE

Wrestling superstar Sydney Zmrzel, better known as WWE’s Maxxine Dupri, showed fans the unique way she’ll watch her upcoming reality show.

Maxxine took to her official Instagram, sharing a photo of herself lying on her side on a deck or patio wearing a stunning skimpy lime green bikini.

The SmackDown superstar rested one hand on the side of her leg and hip, with the other holding her head up behind her flowing hair.

Maxxine kept her accessories light. In the one image she shared for her IG followers, she wore several rings on her visible hand, a thin necklace, and a gold bracelet or wristwatch.

“How I’ll be watching the debut of our reality show ‘Making it Maximum’ today,” she wrote in her caption.

She also has several tags on her post, including photographer J.R. Hutter, who has captured superstars including WWE’s Gigi Dolin and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Maxxine’s Instagram following continues to grow and is nearing 100,000 followers. With that, she’ll have plenty of attention on anything she might promote, whether it’s WWE matches or her brand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared another IG Story slide of herself rocking a sizzling outfit featuring a black and beige pattern on her tight pants and top.

With the post, she provided a link to the first episode of her reality show (below).

Pic credit: @maxxinedupri/Instagram

Maxxine Dupri models Jaunty, brand she launched

Another tag in Maxxine’s Instagram image above is for Jaunty, the brand she launched in 2019 and currently owns. Jaunty offers fashionable clothing, accessories, and shoes online.

She often promotes the brand via her Instagram posts, showing off various looks, whether it be in dresses, skirts, pants, or bikinis.

The skimpy lime green bikini above is featured in one of Jaunty’s IG posts and is called The Taurus Two Piece.

According to AZ Central, the wrestling star, also a former Phoenix Suns dancer, opened a fashion boutique for the Jaunty brand in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2021. She spoke about how she wanted the experience to be for customers.

“When someone comes in to shop I want it to feel like a daydream. I want it to feel like you’re stepping off of the sidewalk and into this magical feeling,” she said of the store, adding, “I want everyone that shops in there to feel confident and welcome and excited to try things on and shop new pieces.”

At the time of the boutique’s opening, Maxxine said she was looking forward to seeing shoppers in person and having more personal connections. In addition, she wanted it to offer a “more exclusive feel” with a “larger selection of options than online.”

Maxxine launches new reality show

Maxxine appears weekly with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on SmackDown as the current valet for Maximum Male Models. Since the group’s debut, fans have seen them feud with Hit Row and former boss Max Dupri, now L.A. Knight.

However, Maxxine’s recent Instagram post indicated the launch of a new reality show, Making It Maximum. The WWE-produced show focuses on the MMM stable and features Maxxine with her models, Mansoor and Mace.

WWE shared the show’s first episode, which checks in at under three minutes. The show features the group on the search for “the next Maximum Male Model,” giving a humorous look at Maxxine and the models’ everyday lives and commentary.

Check out the first episode of WWE, Maxxine, and the models’ Making It Maximum below.

Maxxine and the WWE haven’t revealed how many episodes Making it Maximum will be, but fans can find the episodes on WWE’s YouTube channel.

With her Jaunty brand and fashion expertise, Maxxine should always look stunning while filming or watching the episodes.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.