Maura Higgins goes topless for birthday breakfast

Maura Higgins recently enjoyed some fun in the sun for her birthday getaway in the Maldives. Pic credit: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins recently celebrated her birthday with a tropical vacation, going topless for breakfast outdoors as she baked in the sun.

The Love Island UK star enjoyed a getaway in the Maldives and shared content from her exotic trip in the warm and sunny location.

She shared a sizzling snap with fans and followers, showing herself outside, seated before a small square swimming pool with a floating basket in the water featuring her birthday breakfast.

Maura wore very little for her beautiful breakfast, going sans top and wearing a skimpy thong featuring a floral pattern and light blue color. She kept her back to the camera to avoid revealing too much on the Gram.

Her wet hair fell down her shoulders, and her tan and toned physique were visible with sand, a palm tree, vivid water, and mostly blue skies in the background.

“Breakfast in my Birthday suit🌺 Thankyou @kandima_maldives for the most beautiful Birthday morning,” she wrote in her caption.

On November 25, Maura officially turned 32, and the Maldives seems like an incredible way to spend one’s birthday. According to the Irish Mirror’s report, the Love Island UK Season 5 star was there with friend and influencer Leah Taylor.

Maura’s topless breakfast post for her birthday in the Maldives recorded over 150,000 likes for the reality TV star and 460-plus comments.

Maura Higgins rocked skimpy bikini for ‘sunset swim’

On Saturday, Maura shared another image from her trip, this time taken at nighttime. She captioned it “sunset swim” as she stood in a skimpy bikini behind beautiful skies as the sun was setting in the distance.

Her two-piece involved another floral pattern, but this one featured a primarily yellow background with blue flowers scattered on the top and bottom.

In the two images she shared, Maura stood in the water with her hair completely wet and a bright smile on her face. A small dangling earring and bracelets were visible as accessories for her nighttime swim in the Maldives.

Maura collaborated with EGO last year

As a reality TV star and online influencer with 3.6 million Instagram followers, Maura Higgins can use her platform to showcase her various fashionable looks. It also allows her to endorse and promote products she loves or even collaborate with brands.

Last April, EGO revealed they were launching a collection with the reality TV star called MAURA X EGO. The spring collection included “statement heels and must-have bags,” which EGO said featured “tropical prints.”

Maura announced the collab with an Instagram post as she donned high-heeled knee-high boots, a stylish bodysuit, and a cowboy hat standing on a sandy road for an outdoors Wild West-themed photo.

“I’m so excited to announce that my collection with @egoofficial is now live || AD We’ve worked so hard on this collection and I hope you all love it as much as I do!” Maura wrote in her caption.

As of this writing, no items are available from the MAURA X EGO collection on the brand’s website. However, it won’t be surprising to see the Love Island star collaborate with EGO and other brands in the future.